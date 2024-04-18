All about the Lott…

As part of the refurbishment of PizzaExpress Live in JLT – pop icon Pixie Lott will be performing in Dubai this April. She will be singing at the grand reopening on Saturday, April 27. Tickets are already on sale from Dhs299 and Dhs499 for VIP.

All tickets are inclusive of a three-course meal that is inclusive of unlimited drinks. Door will open at 7.30pm, and the regular brunch package will start from 8pm with Pixie Lott performaning from 10pm.

Pizza and Pixie

You will know Pixie Lott for her absolute bangers such as All About Tonight, Mama Do, and Cry Me Out. The legend has been in the industry for over two decades and has gone on to be a voice coach on The Voice Kids. Lott was an icon of the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Katy B, John Newman, and Jason Derulo.

Also in April

There are plenty of incredible artists, performances and concerts taking place in Dubai this April.

Journey back in time to your clubbing days as 90s Baby Dubai festival comes to the Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday April 20.

Taking place in Soho Garden at Hive on April 27, get ready for Camelphat. The iconic duo of Camelphat have been to Dubai many times previously, and are best known for their smash hit, Cola

If you need more throwback, Bongo’s Bingo will be doing it 00s style at Zero Gravity. Need more throwbacks? We’ve got you covered because Boyz II Men are also performing at the Coca-Cola Arena at the end of the month on April 28.

Taking place in May, on May 4 is none other than pop star Jason Derulo. He will be at the Coca-Cola Arena tickets are now on sale. Also on May 4 you can catch us at the Dubai Tennis Stadium for a performance from the throwback icons B*Witched.

PizzaExpress Live, Cluster A, JLT, April 27 from 7.30pm, tickets from Dhs299. @pizzaexpresslivejlt