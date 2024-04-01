8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: April 1 to 4

Hello, April…

It’s a new month, and with that comes plenty of new things to do in Dubai. This week, while we wait for the Eid holidays (aka, the long weekend), make plans to enjoy a few more iftars, attend some workshops, book your spot for poetry night and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, April 1

Say farewell to iftars with, well… an iftar (or two)

Eid is coming up, and this means we have a few more days to enjoy an iftar. We’ve rounded up some of the best iftars taking place across Dubai here. From luxurious to pocket-friendly, family-friendly and more, read through it all and take your pick. If dining at a stunning majlis or tent is more your style, head here.

Catch the IPL matches at TJs

IPL fever is in the air, and if you want to join with others to cheer on your team and scream ‘howzaaaat’ with other fans, head to TJs. At the cool cafe at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, you can enjoy a deal for Dhs99 which will get you one snack and two drinks. Opt for a beer bucket for Dhs130, or a beer tower for Dhs175. Book your spots on 058 857 3554.

TJs, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, IPL matches run until May 29, Tel: (0)58 857 3554, @tjs.jlt

Tuesday, April 2

Purchase art for a good cause

See incredible works of art by the talented Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke. The young Nigerian artist – who has autism, is showcasing his creativity for a limited time from April 1 to 5. Titled Spectrum Splendor: A Young Artist’s Journey, visitors will see 20 of his works at The H Hotel – Dubai’s first autism-certified hotel. His work has been showcased in galleries and museums across US, Europe, Nigeria and other parts of Africa. On April 2 – World Autism Day, guests are invited to attend an event from 8pm where they can purchase Kanye’s art with some of the proceeds going to Dubai Autism Centre.

Spectrum Splendor: A Young Artist’s Journey, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road opposite World Trade Centre, April 1 to 5 (event on April 2 from 8pm), Tel: (0)4 501 8888. @thehdubai

Make your Tuesday terrific with Motiongate Dubai

Want some thrills? On Tuesdays, Motiongate Dubai is inviting UAE residents to enjoy its 29 thrilling rides and attractions for 40 per cent off. This means you will pay just Dhs198 per person instead of Dhs330. Motiongate is home to some of the fastest and wildest roller coasters including Madagascar Mad Pursuit, Dragon Gliders, Capitol Bullet Train roller coaster and more. Little ones can also enjoy Smurf Village Express and other interactive play zones. For more information, call 800 262 9464 or book on motiongatedubai.com. Don’t forget your Emirates IDs.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Dhs198 per person – discounted tickets only on Tues (blackout dates apply), Tel: (800) 262 9464, motiongatedubai.com.

Wednesday, April 3

Learn traditional Palestinian embroidery

Join a suhoor tatreez workshop at Kave at Alserkal Avenue over Ramadan. Eman, the UAE’s first Tatreez instructor will guide you step by step to create the beloved art. No experience is needed and it’s all open to people of all ages. After, you will enjoy suhoor featuring Palestinian dishes. The workshop will cost Dhs250 and you can book your spot here.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, April 3, from Dhs250, Tel: (0)55 102 4469. @kavepeople

Take the little ones for free ice cream to Mondoux

Until April 6, Mondoux is offering free ice cream for kids every day from 12pm to 7pm. But it’s not just the usual vanilla with a chocolate coating. Children will be able to unleash their creativity at the ice cream station, meaning they can create their very own personalized ice cream bars.

Mondoux, various locations around Dubai, until April 6, @mondoux_dubai

Thursday, April 4

Enjoy poetry night with the one and only, Dana Dajani

Award-winning Palestinian writer and activist, Dana Dajani is hosting a poetry night at the Theatre of Digital Arts on April 4. Dajana is recognized as one of the 50 Influential and Inspirational Women in the UAE and her poetry is truly captivating. On the night, Dana will weave together themes of longing, hope, love for the divine, fasting and spiritual strength. Her poetry will be backed with stunning visuals that the theatre is known for, oud music by Nabiha, singer Rawan and a whirling dancer. Book your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Al Sufouh, tickets from Dhs170, Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae

Indulge in a high tea at SEVA

SEVA is truly one of those hidden gems in Dubai and on Thursday, you can enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea experience. As with any other afternoon tea, you will find a range of sweet and savoury treats – all of which are 100 per cent organic. Expect bites such as vegan cheese rolls, red pepper quiche, chive and vegan cheese scones, beetroot sandwiches, BBQ mushroom sliders, chocolate cake, sticky toffee pudding and more. Your experience will be paired with a selection of teas and calm soothing mantras and melodies. It will cost you Dhs111 per person.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, every Thurs 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com