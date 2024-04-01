Yes, actually…

With an ever-expanding array of new flight routes, a spoiling choice of budget airlines and much of the world within an eight-hour flight, travel from the UAE offers endless possibilities. But if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly escape, you may want to consider packing your bags for Oman, as you can currently fly to the Sultanate for just Dhs79.

Full disclosure, that is the cost of a one-way flight. But, when you add on the return leg, you’ll still pay less than the cost of brunch, with flights priced from Dhs158.

The flights are currently available from Zayed International Airport (formerly Abu Dhabi Airport) with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The cheap flights to Oman with Wizz Air are offered to two destinations in the Sultanate: Salalah and Muscat, with one-way fares to both priced at Dhs79, and return flights starting from Dhs159.

These fares include a free carry-on bag, that must be able to fit under the seat in front of you. For those that require additional baggage, fares inclusive of a 20kg checked bag and cabin bag start from Dhs424 return for flights to Salalah and Dhs388 return on the Muscat route.

Why it’s the season for Salalah

There are daily flights available with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to Salalah.

We’re approaching the optimum time to visit Oman’s verdant Salalah region, as Khareef season approaches. Essentially the area’s monsoon season, heavy rains ensure this corner of the region is blissfully cooler than the rest between June and September.

Make for Muscat

Flights operate twice per day between Abu Dhabi and Muscat with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

In the capital of Oman, there’s plenty to see and do, from the country’s largest mosque and beautiful opera house, to the bustling souk and the string of luxury resorts.

NOW READ: 9 top staycation deals in Oman

Book now via wizzair.com