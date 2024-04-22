And entry is free, with a Dhs300 minimum spend…

If you’ve been waiting for a more wallet-friendly way to experience Atlantis The Royal’s jaw dropping infinity pool – this might be it: Cloud 22 is introducing a new moonlight swim.

Taking place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Thursday April 25, Moonlight Sessions by Cloud 22 invite you to take a dip in the dark some 90 metres above the Palm Jumeirah. But while day passes for this dazzling infinity pool start from a premium of Dhs450, the moonlight swim has no entry fee, and instead comes just with a Dhs300 minimum spend. For that, you’ll get access to the lounge and bar area, as well as pool access, from 7pm to 11pm.

If you want to secure a lounger or cabana, then non-redeemable rates apply. You’ll pay Dhs300 for a single lounger, or Dhs850 for a double day bed for two. Floating beds for two start from Dhs1,500, while cabanas for six are priced from Dhs3,500, depending on the view you pick.

The moonlight sessions promise the same jaw-dropping panoramic vistas you get during a pool day at this ultra-luxe rooftop, as well as the opportunity to experience the high fashion Dolce & Gabbana takeover, which has transformed the venue with its iconic blue majolica print.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud 22 (@cloud22dubai)

You can also expect the tunes of a live DJ and beautiful live entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable ambience as you dip between the pool, bar, and loungers.

On the menu, guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours designed for grazing on poolside, such as flatbreads topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese caviar, fresh Gillardeau oysters, and classic beef wagyu sliders. The drinks menu is just as refined, with fruity cocktails including the gin-based The Cloud, or tequila-based Sunset Bliss.

While walk-ins are available, it’s best to book ahead to secure your spot. It remains exclusively open to adults, so you’ll need to be over 21 to book.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai