Looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend? Here are some great options…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai over the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, a baby expo with plenty of great deals, a new brunch and more…

Here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 24

Sip on an exclusive cocktail menu at Hakkasan Dubai

Hakkasan Dubai will be hosting the talented Wendy Hopkins from Tao Group Hospitality’s Head of Bars UK for one evening of cocktails (and mocktails) on May 24. You will be able to choose from six signature cocktails or two mocktails for a starting price of Dhs75.

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm May 24, Tel: (0)4 426 0752, @hakkasandubai

Experience life under the sea at kanvas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kanvas_dubai

Sure, most of us love heading to the beach to soak in the sun and enjoy a dip in the sea. But have you ever wondered ‘what lies beneath’? Well, you’ll find out at this new immersive exhibition by Sydney-based media artist, multimedia and art director, Susan Kosti. The immersive 3d visualisations is the portrayal of data that has been collected by NASA over the past 20 years. Expect a majestic and unpredictable wilderness beneath the waves, and while you will gasp at its beauty, you will also be made aware of the pressing issue of climate change and the dangers posed by the warming of our oceans. Go with an open mind and listen to the message of the ocean. The best news? It’s free to check out.

What Lies Beneath, kanvas, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, until June 30, free, Tel: (0)4 0242 8199, @kanvas_dubai

Hit the pause button at ReFIVE, Five Palm Jumeirah

A hedonistic party pad on the trunk of The Palm might not seem like a typical spot for a pamper session, but FIVE Palm Jumeirah is no ordinary hotel. It just so happens to be home to one of the most contemporarily beautiful spas in the city and offers a daily spa day deal that includes a treatment, lunch and beach access for Dhs399. You’ll get your glow on a 45-minute massage or facial in one of the sumptuous treatment rooms, and enjoy access to the gorgeous spa facilities, which include a rooftop pool that’s a more relaxed alternative to the hotel’s social party pool. There’s also lunch thrown in, with the option to dine at all-day dining BLVD on One, Mediterranean tapas by the sea at Beach by FIVE or refined Italian, Cinque.

ReFive, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Enjoy dinner at the newly opened The Showhouse

Looking for a wow-worthy dinner with a side of singing and dancing? Say hello to The Showhouse, a thrilling new addition to Dubai Marina’s dining scene and innovative dinner and a show concept brought to you by Solutions Group (the team behind En Fuego and STK). Located inside the Intercontinental Dubai Marina, The Showhouse promises to bring a new age of fun dining to the city with a delicious French-Mediterranean-inspired menu and immersive multi-sensory performances that are sure to impress. Prices start from just Dhs395 for three courses and a bottle of wine between two, making it the perfect option for a night to remember without the hefty price tag.

The Showhouse, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai. Weds to Thurs, 7pm to midnight, Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 423 8312. solutions-leisure.com

Saturday, May 25

Go shopping at the Baby Expo

If you want advice or want to save some money on the (seemingly neverending) baby items you need, head to the Baby Expo this weekend. Running for two days on May 24 and 25, families and expectant parents can explore a wide range of products, resources and activities. Expect to see over 150 brands from the baby, toddler, and maternity sectors under one roof. You will even get some much-needed tips and insights from leading industry experts. If you already have little ones, bring them along as there’s plenty of entertainment in store, plus a show from family-favourite Magic Phil. Tickets are priced at Dhs75 (one-day pass) and you can book here.

Baby Expo, World Trade Centre, Dubai, May 24 and 25, @thebabyexpodubai

Enjoy a new brunch at Bull & Bear

Teleport to the Big Apple at Bull & Bear as you tuck into their all-new four-course brunch menu. Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, treats include Dibba Bay oysters, Brooklyn burrata, prawn cocktail and more. Plus, there are plenty of sweet treats from the dessert trolley. For entertainment, expect live jazz performances and deep house jazzy tunes from the resident DJ. Pay Dhs355 for the soft package, Dhs475 for house and Dhs650 for champagne.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 515 9888, bullandbeardifc.com

Tuck into an afternoon tea at The Lana

Sweet and savoury treats, tea prepared by certified sommeliers, music from a grand piano – this is what you can expect from the afternoon tea at The Lana. You will be able to tuck into sandwiches such as smoked Scottish salmon, truffle egg, scones with Devon clotted cream, laminated coffee brioche, and more. With temperatures rising, you can pair your meal with refreshing iced tea or homemade lemonades prepared tableside. To top off your experience, you will get to enjoy stunning views of Downtown Dubai.

The Lana, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, available daily from 1pm to 6pm, from Dhs600, Tel: (0)4 541 7755. dorchestercollection.com

Dance the night away at Terra Solis

Beach clubs around the UAE are closing for the summer and to say farewell, Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is throwing an end-of-season party. On May 25, legendary DJ Hot Since 82 will be headlining Amare Stage with techno beats and deep house. Tickets start from Dhs200. Book your spots here.

Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, May 25, from 8pm, ticket prices from Dhs200. @terrasolisdubai

Sunday, May 26

Take the whole family down to MINT Restaurant and Cafe

MINT restaurant and café in City Walk is celebrating its first anniversary and now has a Kids’ Dine and Play area. Here, budding chefs can grab a seat at the brand-new pizza counter and have fun with playing with pizza dough, using cut-out shapes, and rolling pins. There’s even a new dedicated space in the restaurant with mini tables and chairs with plenty of activities for keeping tiny hands busy. And lastly, there’s a new kids’ food and beverage menu with plenty of options for fussy eaters. Over the following two weekends, you can enjoy 30 per cent off on the menu and there’s fun activities for the children, too.

MINT Restaurant and Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, one-year anniversary event May 25 and 26, and June 1 and 2, 12pm to 8pm on Sat and 11am to 7pm on Sun, Tel: (0)4 338 0839. @mint_concept_ae

Sweeten up your Sunday at KATA

End your weekend with a new dessert menu at KATA at Dubai Mall. The menu has been crafted by Chef Marwan Sardouk and his talented pastry chef. A star on the menu is the creme brulee delight toast for Dhs55. If you’re going with friends, pick the KATA dessert platter for Dhs175. There are other instagrammable desserts on the menu including caramelized basque cheesecake, cocoa bean temaki and more.

KATA, Waterfront Promenade, Dubai Mall, Mon to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 582 9933. @kata.ae

Paint in the dark at this cool workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Love a paint and grape? Try something different, set down the wine glass and opt for a Paint in the Dark workshop. The workshop takes place, well in the dark… but is backed with black light and neon art. Also unlike many paint and grape experiences in Dubai where you are provided with an outline to paint in, here the canvas is entirely your creation. The entire experience lasts around 90 minutes and includes soft drinks. All you need to do is book your spot and show up. Everything else is provided including an apron. It’s Dhs160 per person. Read more here.

Paint in the Dark, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, May 25, 26 and June 22 and 23, open to those 10+, from Dhs160, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. paintinthedarkexperience.com

Catch the IPL finals live on the big screen

Cricket fans, head to Roxy Cinemas to see who will lift the trophy at the Indian Premier League finals on May 26. The tournament will be screened live at Roxy at Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej Walk branches. Ticket prices start from Dhs40. At the moment, we know that Kolkata Knight Riders are in the finals, but we will have to wait to who their opponent is. While you scream and cheer for your team, enjoy plush reclining seats and enjoy bites such as brisket nachos, truffle mac and cheese balls, soft shell crab sando and the usual movie treats like popcorn, nachos, samosa, karak chai and more.

Roxy Cinemas, various locations in Dubai, prices from Dhs40, @theroxycinemas

Images: Supplied