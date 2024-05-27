With all the best bits of the original taqueria, the exciting new eatery promises an immersive Mexican experience with a concept store, farm shop, coffee roastery, in-house production unit, and its authentic Mexican flavours…

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria and What’s On Dubai’s Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the power couple is set to open a second concept: Lila Molino.

In the past 12 months, the casual, homegrown spot has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn.

Set to open in Alserkal Avenue on Thursday, May 30, Lila Molino is an all-day Mexican dining concept with an in-house production unit dedicated to making fresh corn masa. The new community hangout also doubles as a coffee roastery, café, and concept store selling handpicked Mexican crafts, local farm produce, and homemade tortillas, chips, and salsa to make your own Mexican feast at home.

“At Lila Taqueria, we set out to introduce Dubai to the authentic flavours of Mexico using traditional culinary techniques and sustainably sourced ingredients,” added Chef Shaw. “With Lila Molino, we are solidifying that commitment by creating a space where guests can truly immerse themselves not just in the vibrant flavours of Mexico but also in its culture.”

Upon entering the two-storey space, guests instantly feel at home. Fueled with passion and love, the setting is made welcoming, warm, and bright with green plants, shades of terracotta, and colourful murals by female Mexican artists adorning the walls. There’s a story to tell in every corner and, just like the Jumeirah taqueria, it is dedicated to embodying sustainability and community.

Guests can marvel at the artworks dotted around, shop from local farmers, and take a piece of the Lila experience back home at the retail store with pieces sourced from Mexican artisans, including collaborating with a women’s collective in Oaxaca for textiles and small fair-trade suppliers in Mexican states for their house-roasted coffee.

Whether you want to cosy up on the sofas with a coffee, get some work from one of the high tables, or enjoy a weekend breakfast with loved ones, this creative hub offers the ideal setting to unwind, inspire, and connect.

Breakfast is served daily until 12pm, featuring a variety of delicious Mexican dishes such as breakfast tacos with lamb chorizo, fresh chilaquiles, steak and eggs, griddled breakfast torta, or, for those with a sweet tooth, sweetcorn and blackberry pancakes.

For lunch, mole enchiladas poblano, signature green enchiladas suizas, and the mixed chopped salad a la Mexicana are just some of the incredible flavour-packed dishes you’ll get to try.

If you’re a lover of food, art, and Mexican culture, Lila Molino is a must-visit and a soul-warming home away from home. Buen Provecho!

Lila Molino & Café, Warehouse 18, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm. Closed Mondays. @lilamolino

Images: Provided