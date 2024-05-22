Here’s what we know…

Love the performing arts? You’ll be excited to learn that Azizi Venice in Dubai South will be home to the city’s second opera house. When it opens, we can expect to see even more world-renowned musicals, operas, concerts, ballets and more.

The Azizi Venice Opera House, similar to the popular Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai comes with a unique design and is called by Azizi Developments as a ‘floating masterpiece’.

Standing out in gold, the Azizi Venice Opera House will be located in the heart of Azizi Venice surrounded by Crystal Lagoon overlooking a dancing fountain. The floating opera house will brag 2,000 seats and when open, culture fans in Dubai can expect everything from musicals, comedy shows, ballet and much more.

The Azizi Venice Opera House will also offer the space for other private events such as wedding ceremonies, private theatre productions and more. Additionally, visitors can also check out the Opera House Museum which will showcase how the performing arts centre was built.

Azizi Venice will also be home to a luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard which will have the ability to be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer. It will be home to top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, and plenty of eateries. The community will also be home to two five-star hotels plus one boutique hotel in the middle of the lagoon.

No completion date has been announced for this 3o billion dirham megaproject, but according to estimates, it can be ready anytime between 2025 and 2028.

We will be keeping our eyes peeled for updates, so stay tuned. In the meantime, head to this link here for all the upcoming performances you can currently see and get excited about in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Images: Azizi Group