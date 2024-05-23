The licensed district promises year-round events and experiences…

Foodies, get excited: You’ll soon have a brand new destination to dine your way around, and this one comes from the team behind some of the city’s top eateries.

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to partner with 7 Management to operate a new dining and entertainment destination at One Central. The destination, which is right next to 25hours Hotel, was formerly known as East Park. But with new operators behind it, we can expecting a new name, and dynamic and exciting mix of offerings.

Set to transform the One Central district, the self-described ‘urban lifestyle collective’ will see the strip of outlets next door to 25hours transformed into an array of licensed dining and entertainment concepts. Within the walkable destination, we’re looking forward to hopping our way around a diverse mix of restaurants and bars that offer something for everyone. But that’s not all: 7 Management are also promising a calendar of year-round events and experiences. We can’t wait.

Although we don’t yet have an opening date, construction is already underway. For now, they’re keeping concept names under wraps, but we’ve high expectations. You likely know 7 Management for their popular array of dining and party destinations across Dubai, including iconic Palm West Beach bar, February 30; perennially popular dinner and a show, The Theater; and high-octane Italian restaurant, Lucia’s. So, stay tuned…