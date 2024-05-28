This needle-free alternative to botox promises revolutionary results when you’re looking to turn back time…

When it comes to the ever-evolving world of beauty, new treatments are constantly coming up to tackle some of our most talked about concerns. Whether it’s anti-wrinkle, skin tightening, or giving a fresh-faced glow to dull skin, skin rejuvenation for the face and body is a top priority in the world of trending beauty treatments. And at the forefront of this trend is EMFACE.

This needle-free facial procedure is being billed as a better-than-botox treatment for those seeking a taut, lifted look for their skin. Uniquely, it targets both the face and skin muscles using uses radio frequency and muscle stimulation, takes just twenty minutes, and requires no downtime. Hello muscle-toning lunch break quick-fix.

A full term of EMFACE is four sessions spread a week apart, and the end result is best seen at approximately four weeks after full completion.

Keen to give it a go? Here’s three spots to try EMFACE treatments in Dubai.

Lucia’s

A premier aesthetics clinic in Jumeirah is Lucia Clinic, where an array of treatments are offered in treatment rooms that are all light, bright and airy. You’ll quickly be hooked up to the three applicators – one on either cheek and one on the forehead, which are all designed to lift the full face, targeting the forehead and cheeks, right to the corners of the mouth. As the treatment begins, a 20-minute cycle, expect to feel a warm, tingling sensation, which is more ticklish than painful. The effect is delivered in two parts. The first is radio frequency that targets the deeper skin tissue layers, subsequently triggering the production of new collagen and elastin. The second targets the muscles, with HIFES-brand muscle stimulation designed to contract muscles and increase their density and tone, which then provides better support for the facial tissue. There’s no downtime required nor redness to the skin, and you’re able to immediately reapply make-up.

@luciaclinic

Minal Medical Centre

In a standalone villa in Jumeirah is where you’ll find Dr Minal’s Minal Medical Centre, a long-standing aesthetics specialist who’s been practicing in Dubai since 1997. Their range of cutting-edge treatments now also includes EMFACE Submentum, one of the newest EMFACE treatments available to those looking to give their face a more contoured and youthful look, and reduce the double chin. While the traditional EMFACE treatment targets the cheeks and forehead, Submentum is specifically designed to target the jaw and chin. It’s a non-surgical, needle-free, high-impact procedure, that requires at least two treatments for maximum results. You’ll be hooked up to the applicator, which is placed on the target area of the chin, then feel a warm sensation as the radio frequency and muscle stimulation begins. In a 20-minute session, you’ll feel twitches and some occasional jolts of discomfort, but it’s quickly over, and there’s no down time required.

@minalmedicalcentre

Biolite

A premier pampering spot known and loved in Dubai for providing amazing results across a wealth of skincare, body and beauty concerns, Biolite is one of Dubai’s most popular wellness spots. It’s adorned in beautifully contemporary shades of cream and beige, softly lit and dotted with treatment rooms that cater to an array of treatments and procedures. They offer several EMFACE treatments, but have also introduced EMSCULPT NEO, which is the body treatment by the same parent company, BDL. A dual-acting treatment providing a similar pairing of radiofrequency and HIFEM to eliminate fat cells and build muscle through intense contractions that EMFACE also offers, it can be used to target stubborn areas of fat on the stomach, thighs, calves and triceps, depending on your focus. You may start to notice subtle differences right after a course of treatments (each session takes roughly 30 minutes), but the best results are viewed after roughly 90 days.

@bioliteuae