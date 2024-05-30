Great news…

Both UAE-based carriers, Emirates and Etihad Airlines, have been voted in the top ten airlines in the world for a second year running.

Dubai’s Emirates airline leaps five places from last year climbing to fifth place, while Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways drops five places to eighth. flydubai was also named in the top 25 best low-cost airlines.

AirlineRatings.com announced its list of the world’s top 25 airlines, based on the consistency of the level of service, innovation, staff engagement, and a seven-star safety rating system.

Taking the top spot, Qatar Airways was named the best airline in the world 2024, nudging out last year’s winners, Air New Zealand. The airline stood out to the panel of five industry experts based on passenger reviews which scored Qatar Airways ahead in “consistency and high standard of service delivery”.

Here is the full list of the top 25 airlines in the world for 2024:

Qatar Airways Korean Air Cathay Pacific Airways Air New Zealand Emirates Air France/ KLM All Nippon Airways Etihad Airways Qantas Virgin Australia/Atlantic Vietnam Airlines Singapore Airlines EVA Air TAP Portugal JAL Finnair Hawaiian Alaska Airlines Lufthansa / Swiss Turkish Airlines IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia) Air Canada Delta Air Lines United Airlines American Airlines

World’s busiest airport

Last month, the Airports Council International (ACI) unveiled that Dubai International (DXB) has retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for international travel, for the 10th year running. But the emirate is not stopping there with even bigger plans ahead for aviation….

HH. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved designs for the new passenger terminal at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (AMI).

Once complete, Al Maktoum International will be the world’s largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers annually, five terminals, and more than 400 aircraft gates. The airport, located in Dubai South, is set to be five times bigger than Dubai International Airport (DXB), spread across 70 square kilometers.

Images: Supplied