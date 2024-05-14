Save your dirhams…

If visiting the wonderful Louvre Abu Dhabi has been on your to-do list, now’s the time to finally tick it off.

This week on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the iconic art museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering free entry to all UAE residents. Why? Because it’s International Museum Day.

So, what do I need to do to gain free entry?

If you’re wondering ‘Where’s the catch?’, there isn’t one. All you need is your valid Emirates ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free. That’s it!

Remember to wear comfy shoes as there is a wealth of paintings, artefacts, sculptures and more to be explored.

