Here's how you can visit Louvre Abu Dhabi for free this weekend
Save your dirhams…
If visiting the wonderful Louvre Abu Dhabi has been on your to-do list, now’s the time to finally tick it off.
This week on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the iconic art museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering free entry to all UAE residents. Why? Because it’s International Museum Day.
So, what do I need to do to gain free entry?
If you’re wondering ‘Where’s the catch?’, there isn’t one. All you need is your valid Emirates ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free. That’s it!
Remember to wear comfy shoes as there is a wealth of paintings, artefacts, sculptures and more to be explored.
You’ll want to return though…
Louvre Abu Dhabi has also announced what art lovers can expect in its new season, and you’re sure to scream “Let’s Gogh!”
That’s right! Come October 2024, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be home to some major loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris including paintings by the one and only, Vincent Van Gogh.
One of Van Gogh’s iconic paintings that will hang in the museum is The Bedroom. It depicts Van Gogh’s bedroom in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio. It will call the Abu Dhabi home for just four months, so make sure you go and see it.
Besides The Bedroom, we can expect two more masterpieces by Van Gogh to make their way to the museum, so stay tuned for the updates. For more of what to expect next season, visit this link here.
Around the UAE
There will be several museums around the UAE that will be offering free entry for International Museum Day. Stay tuned to social media and whatson.ae for updates.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, free entry on May 18, timings TBC, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae
Images: Louvre Abu Dhabi