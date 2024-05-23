Another indoor activity to add to your list…

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet in City Walk is opening its doors once again for a memorable overnight camping trip.

At Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet will be pitching up the tents where guests can enjoy a night’s stay under the tropical bio-dome – home to 3,000 plants and animals.

You will be able to set up camp every Friday and Saturday from June 1 to October 5, 2024.

All about the experience…

The camping adventure begins at 7pm but you won’t just be lulled to sleep by the sounds of the rainforest, you will enjoy several activities.

As part of The Green Planet’s commitment to raising awareness of the importance of nature conservation, there will be plenty of educational activities for guests to enjoy. Guests will enjoy a hearty buffet, watch wildlife documentaries, listen to stories and toast marshmallows around a campfire. There will be games, family-friendly activities and even night tours.

When you wake up, you will enjoy a nourishing breakfast at The Green Planet Cafe with interactive animal feeding sessions and an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of the incredible biodome.

How much will this all cost?

The camping package is priced at Dhs850 for a regular tent for two guests while large tents are Dhs1,650 for a group of four (which works out to Dhs412.50 per person).

You’ll have access to a locker, restrooms and shower facilities so you won’t be totally roughing it out.

So, if you love The Green Planet during the day, take this opportunity to experience it at night when the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest are at their liveliest.

Camping in the Rainforest takes place on Friday and Saturday nights from June 1 onwards. Bookings can be made here. Only a limited number of guests will be hosted per night – which means you’ll need to plan and book your spot.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat from June 1 to October 5, 7pm onwards, Dhs850 for two and Dhs1,650 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Supplied by The Green Planet