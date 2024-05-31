It’s rose day every day in our world…

The beautifully pink and stunning Flamingo Room by tashas is celebrating Rosé Day with an unimaginable deal. Say hello to the summer in style this June with a gorgeous weekend deal.

Starting from Friday, June 7, until Sunday, June 9 Flamingo Room is inviting guests to enjoy a three course meal accompanied by free flow rose. That honestly sounds like bliss to us.

The beautiful restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both be hosting the event all weekend. The afternoon is priced at Dhs495 and you will be drinking Perrier Jouet in Dubai and Minuty in Abu Dhabi.

You will be able to tuck into a choice of delicious starts including their iconic butternut carpaccio, or seabream crudo. For mains – if you know, then you know that the corn and burrata ravioli is the ultimate choice, however, they will also be serving up the salmon wellington and the cacio e pepe as well.

Rounding out the afternoon of delicious dishes is the classic strawberries and cream with the crisp meringue. But you can also enjoy their yummy cream puffs or panna cotta.

The event is only available for the weekend of Friday, June 7 so book it in before its too late.

Where else to get free flow rose on a weekend

The beautiful beachfront restaurant within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska, faces the iconic facade of the Burj Al Arab, and has a rosé lunch deal that is available daily except Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for just Dhs295 per person.

Included, you’ll get a three-course lunch of refreshing Mediterranean dishes: think bowls of watermelon feta salad, ribbons of linguine in a tomato sauce, and fresh fruit platters, plus three hours of free-flowing French grape.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Fri June 7 to Sun June 9, Dhs495 for three courses and free flow rose. @flamingoroomae

Images: Supplied