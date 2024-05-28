Sponsored: Admission is free, so don’t miss it…

Sharjah is the place to be to enjoy the emirate’s rich art and culture scene, and if you want to make a day of it, make plans to see the exhibitions by Sharjah Art Foundation.

Make your plans quickly, as there are only a few days left to see some major exhibitions.

Among the exhibitions closing in June is The Casablanca Art School: Platforms and Patterns for a Postcolonial Avant-Garde (1962–1987) at Al Hamriyah which is an exhibition of revolutionary works of the School post Morocco’s independence in 1956. The art you will see evoked a cultural uprising that spread into the future.

At Sharjah Art Museum in Al Shuweiheen, June is also the last month to see Henok Melkamzer: Telsem Symbols and Imagery. Melkamzer’s exhibition brings together over 100 works of art, giving art gazers a rare look at the distinctive and highly intricate art form. You can read more about the exhibition here.

Lala Rukh: In the Round at Al Mureijah Art Spaces is another exhibition ending next month which focuses on the late artist’s three decades of work spanning drawing, printmaking and video.

The best news? Admission is free; however, prior booking is required. You will only have until June 16, 2024, to soak it all in. Find out more and book here.

While you’re there…

Taking place at Gallery 4 of Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Drawing Time: Duets brings to life an expansive history of drawing and when you visit, you will see rarely-seen works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection.

The exhibition seeks to re-examine the nature of drawing as a culturally situated disciplinary practice that begins in the mind and extends into myriad material forms. Read more here.

Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah, open Sat to Thurs 9am to 9pm and Fri 4am to 9pm, Tel: (0)6 548 1381. sharjahart.org

Featured image: Baya, various works, 1947 – Drawing Time: Duets, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Sharjah, 2024 | Image courtesy of Sharjah Art Foundation. Photo: Motaz Mawid