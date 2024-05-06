From pop sensations to Hollywood legends…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Jason Derulo

Pop sensation and dancer extraordinaire Jason Derulo was spotted dining at Shanghai ME in DIFC this past week, enjoying Pan-Asian food and the vibrant atmosphere. He was present with a group of his friends having a night out.

@jasonderulo

Steven Seagal

Also at Shanghai ME was Steven Seagal, renowned American actor, producer, screenwriter, martial artist, and musician. Spotted in his signature black garb, he was seen enjoying the Pan-Asian cuisine and fun atmosphere of the popular DIFC spot.

@seagalofficial

Davido

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)



The Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer is a bit of a legend in the Afrobeats world, regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artists of the 21st century. He was in town all set to perform at the newly opened Blu Oasis this past weekend.

@davido

Images: Socials