From tennis legends to EDM masters…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Roger Federer

The former tennis star and sporting royalty was spotted out and about the city, dining at The Guild this past week. This isn’t the first time he’s been here though. The athlete visits the city occasionally and has been spotted dining at some of the best of the city.

@rogerfederer

Martin Garrix

The Dutch DJ and producer has been in town this past week for his gig at Atlantis, The Palm, as part of the Atlantis Live concert series. Not only was the concert absolutely insane, electrifying and packed, he was spotted out and about having fun at the property, going diving, watersport-ing and living it up.

@martingarrix

Megan McKenna

The English television personality and singer has been having the holiday of all our dreams in Dubai this past week. The mom-to-be was spotted at One&Only, The Palm, eating out at The Cheesecake Factory and by the Burj Al Arab, chilling by the pool for her babymoon.

@meganmckenna

Holly Hagan-Blyth

The English television personality and star of Geordie Shore was spotted holidaying in Dubai with her husband, having a mom-and-dad date night at STK and enjoying the incoming summer weather. The family stayed at FIVE LUXE JBR, visiting Playa Pacha and exploring the JBR strip.

@hollyhaganblyth

Pat Cummins and Travis Head

The Australian cricketers were spotted dining at The Guild this past week, adding to the esteemed group of athletes to dine at the ICD Brookfield hotspot recently.

@patcummins30, @travishead34

Images: Supplied