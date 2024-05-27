With a roster of weekly international DJs bringing the noise until 6am…

Soho Garden is known and loved for its roster of epic weekly events and international DJs gracing the various stages at Meydan. This season, they’ve also expanded into festivals, bringing some of the biggest names in house, electronic, and techno music to parties at Media City Amphitheatre and Expo City.

And from October, they’re adding a new string to their all-encompassing bow of nightlife – launching Soho Beach The Island this October. Soho Beach The Island will see the brand takeover a brand new space at Anantara World Islands Resort, bringing weekly parties to the island for a day-to-night party experience like no other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Beach DXB (@sohobeachdxb)

The new iteration of Soho Beach will see ‘The Island’ become a sought-after spot for live music and clubbing until the early hours, with a regular shuttle of boats bringing guests from the mainland to the new party spot at sea. A roster of internationally acclaimed DJs will headline the events, with the beach club promising parties until 6am. Pair that with Soho’s signature entertainment, support from resident DJs, and VIP service, and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable night out.

Although we don’t know what the new nightlife venue will look like, we’re promised stunning beach views, and the same luxurious touches you’ll find at the original Soho Garden in Meydan.

We can’t wait to find out more…