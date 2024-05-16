Boutique hotels should be all the rage…

In for 2024: boutique hotels. These unique, mostly heritage experiences are worlds away from the large, lavish, luxurious properties that keep opening on repeat here – something about how small the space is makes it feel more exclusive, more homely, somehow more peaceful. While not as many as the regular kind, there are a number of stunning boutique hotels in the UAE that offer one-of-a-kind stays. We have the best of the best listed here.

Here are 7 of the best boutique hotels in the UAE.

Arabian Boutique Hotel

Arabian Boutique Hotel takes the history of the land it stands on, and wraps it up with a pretty bow for the present. By hotel standards, it’s boutique, but by residence standards, it’s massive, and this massive Emirati-style mansion with a courtyard, multiple rooms, terraces and quiet walkways once belonged to one man – Thani bin Abdullah Al-Rumaiti, a dignitary and figure of influence in the country. The design is entirely traditional and authentic, featuring Emirati construction, with the air towers, the awnings, the wooden doors with bolt locks, the double pane windows and the raised sofas. Read our full review of the hotel here.

Prices for a Deluxe Heritage Room start from Dhs654 per night.

@arabianboutique.hotel

Anantara Santorini

Anantara Santorini is a beautiful marriage of Aegean tradition and Emirati elegance. Located halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot, this one is really an escape, inviting you into a secluded sanctuary situated off the beaten track. The hotel itself is an adults only escape, and features just 22 incredibly luxurious rooms and suites, complete with sweeping views of the postcard-perfect Arabian Gulf, a plethora of beachfront activities you can busy yourself with, sun-drenched terraces, your own 24/7 butler. It looks exactly like a property out of the Grecian city – this is as exclusive as it gets.

Prices for the Fira Sea View Terrace Room start from Dhs2,042 per night.

anantara.com

Al Seef Heritage Hotel

If you want to soak in the roots of Dubai, book a stay at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel overlooks the iconic Dubai Creek – an integral part of the city’s history. The hotel is spread across 10 bayts (traditional Arabian homes) and combines traditional and contemporary designs. From the doors and windows to the antiques dotted throughout the room. Think old-style telephones, vintage radios, heritage design tiles, photo frames of Old Dubai and more. Pick from either a Dubai Creek view or the Souq view, and spend your evenings soaking in the sights from your room.

Prices for a King Heritage Room start from Dhs436 per night.

hilton.com

Beach Walk Boutique

Located in the heart of Umm Suqeim, this property is far from luxurious or lavish, but it’s cute, quaint and cosy. The 21-room hotel is just a few steps away from the Jumeirah beach, and brings together the elements of tradition, history and art with bits of modernity to create a unique experience. The decor has all the traditional markings -natural fabrics, folkloric patterns, unrefined woods and woven rattan – giving it a rustic appeal. The hotel has all the amenities one would look for, including a pool, a spa, a buffet breakfast and airport taxis.

Prices for the Boutique Room with Balcony start from Dhs439 per night.

@beachwalkboutiquedubai

Meliá Desert Palm, The Meliá Collection

This lavish hideaway is a lot of things, but one thing is for sure – it’s a memorable experience. Meliá Desert Palm, The Meliá Collection is located in the heart of a 64-hectare polo estate and features a stunning equestrian theme, fusing Latin and Emirati culture and heritage. The wellness escape has polo at its heart, and everything evokes that, from the lush green state and expansive championship polo field to the owner’s private art collection on display throughout the resort. The space has only 39 rooms, suites and private villas.

Prices for the Palm Suite start at Dhs670 per night.

@meliadesertpalm

Mysk Al Fayah, Sharjah

This is one boutique hotel you can have to yourself entirely. Basically, privatise the whole space. The Mysk Al Fayah Desert Retreat allows you to have an exclusive space just for yourself, your family and friends. Amenities at this spot include a private pool, an all-day dining restaurant, barbecue facilities, a wellness centre and non-smoking rooms. There’s much to do in the area of Mleiha, and 5 king-sized private bedrooms with terraces to fill out. Take part in stargazing, explore archaeological and World UNESCO Heritage sites, go biking and make incredible memories with your close group.

@staykuae

XVA Art Hotel

This one is for all the art lovers. This art-oriented salon is built on the bones of a historical building, with the wind towers and large shaded courtyards and the prime location – in the Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The space combines art and heritage with a rich cultural program and offers 15 individually designed suites or rooms, an award winning restaurant, three wind towers, two courtyards, and a sultry lounge to its solace-seeking guests. It’s all very peaceful, serene and artsy. Fun fact: XVA Art Hotel is the former home of the Seddiqi family, Dubai’s Rolex dealers, and has been revamped in recent years to become the beautiful hotel it is now.

Prices for the Deluxe Room start at Dhs630 per night.

xvahotel.com

