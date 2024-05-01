Make hump day a high…

When you need a midweek boost, there are ladies’ nights in Dubai that are ready to welcome you. Whether you want unlimited food or drink, there’s always somewhere with a cracking deal.

Here are the best Wednesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs145. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs145 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Esco-bar

What’s the deal: If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Flair 5

What’s the deal: Pretty botanical bar Flair 5’s ladies’ night still takes place every Wednesday. For Dhs99, you’ll get four drinks from a choice house beverages or margaritas, or pay Dhs135 and you’ll get four drinks plus a selection of tapas and churros.

Flair 5, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, Weds 9pm to 1am, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: Head to the vibrant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on Wednesdays and you’ll be treated to two hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10.30pm with a minimum spend of Dhs120.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 10.30pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Maison de Curry

What’s the deal: Witness the Burj Khalifa light show while you sip on unlimited house beverages for just Dhs130. And that’s not all. You’ll get 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Doesn’t get better than that.

Maison de Curry, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs130, Tel: (0) 52 406 6183, @maisondecurry

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy five complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and one dish for Dhs99

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three drinks with a main course for Dhs99. There’s also live music and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s tunes to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs99. @mezzaninedubai

Moe’s on 5th

What’s the deal: Meet us at Moe’s… Not only has the sleek bar launched three brand-new cocktails, but you’ll be able to try them all out because Moe’s is offering ladies four free drinks every Wednesday, after that you will receive 30 per cent off on food and drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Wed from 8pm to 11.30pm, four free drinks and 30 per cent off on food and drinks. Tel: (0)4 333 3055, @moesonthe5th

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and two dishes for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal for Dhs199.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagis.xyz

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150. Ladies also get 30 per cent off of food. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where ladies get four complimentary drinks without spending a Dirham.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 7pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers unlimited beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360-degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs175. Gents can enjoy the same for Dhs250

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and an appetiser for Dhs120.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR and Business Bay.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs265.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. When ladies pay Dhs100 they receive unlimited drinks as well as 30 per cent off on a la carte main dishes.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: Jazz up your Wednesday at this pink paradise, which is hosting a Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks for Dhs99 plus 20 per cent off on the food. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. Because the cardinal rule is to always wear pink on Wednesdays, all that do will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh129 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423,

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs169 you and your bestie will receive two hours free flow and two dishes of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs169 Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya-dxb.com.

Hillhouse brasserie

What’s the deal: Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Agora

What’s the deal: Dhs150 for free-flowing drinks and sharing plates. This swanky cocktail bar that has been on everybody’s Insta stories and on everybody’s lips – Agora is the latest cocktail bar to set up shop in The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai has just welcomed a ladies’ night hot off the heels of opening.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Wed from 8pm. @agora_dxb

Tabu

What’s the deal: You and your gals have countless options at Tabu. If you’re just there for a quick bite to eat and 3 drinks it’ll only cost Dhs120. However, there is a chef sushi platter with free-flow drinks for two hours which will cost Dhs295. Gents can enjoy the same chef sushi platter and drinks for Dhs395.

Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, Wed 6pm onwards, @

Okku

What’s the deal: Ladies can delight in a fantastic set menu and free-flow drinks at the reopened and revamped Okku. Taking place every Wednesday, O’Socialista is the ideal ladies’ night for you and your gals.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 6pm Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com, @okkudxb

City Social

What’s the deal: Ladies and The City, get ready – a fun girls nigth out awaits. grab three drinks and 50 per cent off on the food menu for Dhs99.

City Social, Grosvenor House, Wednesday, 7pm to 11pm. citysocial.com

