Friday, May 31

Round out the week with a business lunch at Barbossa

Dive into an extraordinary journey of flavours with Barbossa’s brilliant business lunch. This Friday, you can try their vibrant fusion of Latin American flair and L.A.-style sophistication, in either three-course or four-course options, paired with two beverages that will help you beat the summer heat. What’s On the Menu? Some great eats, including the Barbossa ceviche, crispy cod and cauliflower tacos, and mains such as the bass filet and carne asada.

Barbossa, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday noon to 4pm, Dhs80 three courses, Dhs99 four courses, house package. Tel: (0)50 185 8068. @barbossa_auh

Sip your way through a takeover at Library Bar

Celebrate the spirit of award-winning beverages at an exclusive takeover by Altos this Friday. You can sip on innovative cocktails crafted by their specialist, and say goodbye to the week that was.

Library Bar, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Friday May 31 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @librarybarabudhabi

Rock out with The International Playboys

Wind down after a long week with The International Playboys, because they perform at Cooper’s every Friday. The award-winning band will keep you entertained with indie, rock and classic hits, helping you welcome the weekend in style.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed noon to 2am, Thurs to Sat noon to 3am. Tel:(0) 2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

Saturday, June 1

Live entertainment and a fun evening beckon at The Warehouse

One of the capital’s best spots for a fun evening and a couple glasses of grape, The Warehouse also serves up live entertainment every weekend, and we recommend you swing by after a long week at work. Unwind at one of Abu Dhabi’s finest and enjoy live entertainment here.

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

Explore the Windy City

No, we’re not suggesting you fly to O’Hare for 48 hours. But you sure can voyage to the Windy City at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, when you dine at their wonderful Take me to Chicago Saturday brunch. This intricately-designed dining experience pulls out all the stops in delivering the ultimate Chicago-style experience, and with it, a delectable brunch spread with all the time-tested favourites you’re after.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fourseasonsabudhabi

Grab breakfast at Le Bistro by Salmontini

At Le Bistro by Salmontini in Abu Dhabi, you can begin your weekend with a great breakfast coupled with fresh coffee. Savour a classic pairing of coffee and croissant for Dhs20, or a two-course breakfast ensemble with coffee for Dhs69. If you’re waking up with a huge appetite, tuck into three lavish courses paired with coffee for Dhs99.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 7am to midnight Sun to Thurs, 7am to 1am Fri and Sat, from Dhs20. Tel: (0)2 557 4560. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Sunday, June 2

Sunday is Roast Day at Broadway

A great new Sunday roast experience awaits at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Broadway. For a full five hours, a flavourful roast selection will elevate your gastronomic experience, as you enjoy the theatrical elegance of this one-of-a-kind venue. Read our review here before you head over.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 12.30 to 5.30, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Experience great Japanese flavours at Otoro

If you haven’t yet experienced all the great spots at Al Qana, Otoro is a great place to start. Their modern Japanese offerings are back with a refreshed summer menu, and their great new set menu includes some seriously mouthwatering additions such as the daintily portioned tuna toast, tempura nasu and the subtle falvours of the salmon teriyaki. The best bit? Your journey from starter to dessert will run you only Dhs125.

Otoro, Al Qana, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fri and Sat noon to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)2 886 9995. @otoro.ad

Step into a speakeasy vibe at Dragon’s Tooth

The Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s broodingly charming speakeasy is off-the-beaten-path. Inspired by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz revolution that had Chinese nightclubs swinging to a hybrid rhythm, you can enjoy comfy leather seating, an Asian-inspired beverage menu, and the opportunity to stir and shake your own signature cocktail. Hop on over this weekend and see what it’s all about.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0) 2 813 5588. @rosewoodabudhabi

Catch The Garfield Movie at Vox Cinemas

Everyone’s favourite ginger cat is back at a multiplex near you, and you can now watch him get up up to all his usual antics and more. What once began as a comic strip is now in Abu Dhabi’s cinemas, with plenty of fun for the whole family.

