12 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this June

Musicals, circus shows, ladies’ nights, staycation deals and more…

The temperature may be heating up, but the capital shows no signs of slowing down. If you’re looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi this June, we’ve got you covered with a curation of events, deals and experiences.

Here are 12 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this June.

Thursdays from June 6: Throw it back at a new ladies’ night

Broadway, the theatrically-inspired eatery at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, launches a new ladies’ night this month, inviting you and your crew for a night of free-flowing beverages and plenty of fun. Taking place from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs185 gets you unlimited drinks from a choice of sparkling wine, classic cocktails, mocktails and beers, plus a selection of snacks. It’s served up to live DJs spinning the best throwback hits from the 80s and 90s.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 8pm to 11pm, Thursday from June 6, Dhs185. @broadway.uae

June 6 to 8: See a fabulous musical brought to life on stage

Adapted from the beloved film, Sister Act: The Musical captures the story of Deloris Van Cartier, who finds sanctuary in a convent following a brush with danger. Infusing the choir with her lively spirit and musical flair, Deloris breathes new life into the cloistered community, filling it with infectious energy and harmony. Abu Dhabi Choral Group, renowned for their commitment to musical excellence in the capital, brings this musical tale to life.

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, Thur June 9, 7pm, Fri June 10, 7pm, Sat June 8 2pm and 7pm, Dhs55. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

June 8 and 9: See some monster metal battle it out

Let the carnage commence as Monster Jam roars into Abu Dhabi this month. Meet Grave Digger, the D-Molisher, and El Toro Loco, 5,500kg monster trucks that will tear it up at the Etihad Arena and crush some cars in the process. The competition will see the sport’s top competitors come head-to-head in three divisions: Racing, two-wheeled skills, and freestyle.

This is the ultimate family event with an exciting interactive element enabling fans to vote live after each stunt to help crown the show’s overall winner.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 and 9, various timings, from Dhs155. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

June 9: Lace up for a race around Ferrari World

Stay cool and keep fit in the summer with this indoor run at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Sunday June 9. You will begin inside the theme park, run around Yas Mall and the Italian Village before racing back to the finish park. There are choices of 2.5km, 5km, or 10km distances, as well as a 500 metre run for young participants aged 8 and under. Entry includes a Formula Run T Shirt, as well as a medal at the end.

Formula Run, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, registration from 6am, Sunday June 9, from Dhs65. @ferrariworldyasisland

June 13: Enjoy a wine flight on Yas

Sitting pretty on the waterfront of Yas Marina, Mika is a love letter to the Mediterranean. And from June 13, they’re launching a brand new night every second Thursday, presenting a wine tasting and pairing night for conneiseurs in the capital. Taking place from 7pm to 8.30pm, chef patron Mario Loi, leads the wine flight, pairing wines and dishes in a delectable fusion of flavours.

Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 7pm, every other Thursday from June 13, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

June 13 to 24: Check-in for an Eid staycation and get some shopping done With a long-weekend on the horizon for Eid, Rosewood Abu Dhabi invites you to bliss out and indulge in some retail therapy with their Eid staycation deal. If you book a stay in one of the hotel’s plush suites for a minimum of two nights, you’ll get a Dhs250 gift card to redeem on shopping at the array of fashion, entertainment, and homeware stores. Away from shopping, you’ll have full access to the facilities at this elegant address on Al Maryah, including the eight restaurants and lounges, Rosewood Spa, and fitness centre complete with a 25-metre lap pool. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, valid from June 13 to 24. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

From June 14: Watch all the EURO action live

The second most-watched football tournament in the world, the UEFA European Championship (Euros), is happening this summer and sports bars all across the capital will be streaming the tournament from June 14 until July 14. Among them is Stills at the Crowne Plaza on Yas Island, is a great sun-lit spot for an afternoon out at your local pub with great eats and refreshing drinks. During the entirety of the tournament, they have an exciting offer that will have you enjoying 4 bottles of hops, or a flight of 4 draughts for only Dhs99, or a signature Polynesian burger, one of our favourites, and hops for Dhs119. As well, keep an eye out for their exciting new campaign that will have you scoring big with every visit.

Stills Restaurant & Bar, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)2 656 3066. @stillsyasisland

Until June 15: Dine on a limited-edition menu at one of Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants

The Galleria Al Maryah is one of the capital’s hottest foodie spots, and one of its premier destinations, Zuma, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in the capital in 2024. Right now, foodies can discover exclusive dishes until June 15. On the menu, there’s octopus tempura, grilled scallops and spiced pineapple.

Zuma Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah, 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 12am, until June 15. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Throughout June: Check out a stylish summer takeover at a beautiful beach club

Saadiyat Beach Club is known as the capital’s ultimate luxury daycation, unrolling against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches. But this sun-drenched spot just injected an added dimension of style, teaming up with upscale French swimwear brand Vilebrequin for a stylish, summery takeover. In situ until September, it sees Saadiyat Beach Club smartly dressed up to bring a relaxed and refined taste of the glamorous French Riviera to the shores of Saadiyat. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned the beach club with an array of custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, splashing the venue with a little joie de vivre. But not straying too far from the locale, the vibrant colours and patterns draw inspiration from the golden beaches and perfectly blue waters, as well as the island’s treasured inhabitants, the Hawksbill Sea Turtle.

Saadiyat Beach Club x Vilebrequin, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 7.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub

June 20 to 23: Sing-along at an award-winning musical

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi from June 20 to 23. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda, written by world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

Until June 20: Last chance to see an aquatic circus

Lebanon’s acclaimed Cirque Du Liban works its Big Top magic bringing a one-of-a-kind aquatic show to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. Inside, aerialists, motorcyclists, trapeze artists, musicians, dancers and singers take to the stage as part of Fontana, the Middle East’s first travelling water circus. The two-hour show takes place inside a fabulous custom-built aquatic theatre with a musical, dancing fountain, complete with water jets and colourful lights.

Fontana Circus Tent, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs100, until June 20, timings vary. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Throughout June: Sip your favourite brew at a brand new coffee shop

Joud Coffee has a brand new branch in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, with the same delectable array of beverages and warm, welcoming feel as the other outlets. The new location boasts light, airy interiors designed to serve as a community hub, perfect for social gatherings, quiet reading, or enjoying a peaceful coffee break. This space is intended to foster connections among residents and visitors alike, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for all. New for this venue, there’s also a self-service counter so you can get your caffeine fix at leisure.

Joud Coffee, My Town Center, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 161 7440. @joudcoffee