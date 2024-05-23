It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a flying taxi…

If you grew up watching The Jetsons like we did, or even fancying magic carpets, you may not need to dream for much longer. Following a recent announcement that revealed we could be flying between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in flying taxis from as early as next year, Archer Aviation, who have joined hands with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation have now revealed rides could cost from Dhs800 to Dhs1,500, as reported in the Khaleej Times.

Did someone say pricey? Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft, jetting between the UAE capital’s Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district and the Falcon Tours Heliport Terminal at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm, could slash your commute down to under 30 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archer (@flyarcher)

Media: Instagram, Archer Aviation

The development is also expected to boost the UAE’s endeavours aimed at promoting sustainability in all sectors. Archer Aviation has also signed a partnership with Etihad Aviation Training to recruit and train prospective pilots for its Midnight aircraft.

While we believe in keeping our feet firmly on the ground, our heads are absolutely in the clouds in anticipation of what’s about to come…