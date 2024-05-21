If it’s good enough for Beyoncé…

Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off their next stay at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal.

Whether a mid-week stay or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights stay, on bookings made after June 23. Rates start from Dhs1,404

The staycation offer at Atlantis The Royal includes breakfast, high-end room amenities from the likes of Hermes and Frette and Graff, daily access to Aquaventure waterpark, the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis Explorers Club, as well as the world-class Awaken spa facilities including a fitness center, outdoor lap pool, and Elements retreat, including snow sauna, aroma steam, vitality pool, and Halotherapy salt cave. Guests will also receive complimentary access, with a sunbed at the pool at Nobu by The Beach.

Guests can also pick from a number of signature restaurants from culinary icons including Gaston Acurio, Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Heston Blumenthal.

About Atlantis The Royal

Officially opening its doors on February 10 last year, the iconic new landmark brags a unique architecture that can’t be ignored. It is situated smack dab in the middle of Palm Jumeirah on over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure waterpark.

The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. It features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs.

During the grand opening weekend of this remarkable address on Palm Jumeirah in January, international A-Listers strutted the navy carpet, celebrity chefs showered guests with their top culinary creations, and a dazzling fireworks display was preluded by the only thing that could have been as wow-worthy: a performance from global icon, Beyoncé.

To find out more about the UAE residents staycation deal and for a chance to check-in, visit: atlantis.com

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Images: Provided