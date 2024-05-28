Football fever is in the air…

The UEFA European Football Championship is just around the corner. The Euro 2024 matches are set to take place in Germany with the first game kicking off on June 14, 2024, and there are plenty of top spots in Dubai to catch all the action.

And you know you just have to check out the fan zones, too…

Here are all the fan zones to watch the Euro 2024 in Dubai

Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s

The Fanzone by McGettigan is heading indoors to showcase the Euro 2024 tournament at The Agenda at Dubai Internet City. Expect the same electric atmosphere as you may have witnessed during the World Cup games. There are multiple seating options available from standing to premium and VIP. Get all the details including prices here.

To kickstart the season on day 1, Veteran Glaswegian pop-rockers, Deacon Blue are jetting in for a crowd-warming pre-match concert. Tickets for the match and concert combo are priced at Dhs195 (which includes a drink), or Dhs55 for match-only access. Doors open at 7pm, the concert starts at 8.30pm and the match kicks off at 11pm.

The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @fanzonebymcgettigans

Barasti Fanzone

Barasti is already a popular spot in Dubai for residents and visitors, and when it’s game time, the OG Beach Bar will be screening all of the matches in an air-conditioned tent in the city. Expect the same electrifying atmosphere with pyrotechnics and live entertainment throughout the tournament. You can also enjoy a dip and watch the matches on a huge screen from the temperature-controlled pool. For bites and sips, there are Barasti brew pints for Dhs40, a drinks package for two hours for Dhs199, and 50 per cent off selected bites on match days. If you wear your team’s football shirt on match day, you automatically get a half pint free, and there’s even happy hour from 12pm to 8pm on Monday to Friday. Post the match, there will be a live band and a DJ set.

Tables and seatings are on a first come first serve basis, and there are VIP tables but you need to make a prior booking.

Barasti Beach Bar, June 14 to July 14, 9am to 3am, Tel: (0)56 992 2847/(0)56 992 2983, @barastibeach

Downtown Fanzone by JA

Located at Ballers Downtown Dubai, this air-conditioned fanzone takes place in a tent with giant screens across the venue ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. Fans can choose a more luxurious viewing experience and book the VIP lounges where you’ll get premium seating and services. You can enjoy bites from various food trucks and stalls and drinks from the lively bars. Besides the footie entertainment on the screen, there’s live music and performances. Before the match, there’s happy hour, plus a bubbly deal for the ladies.

Ballers Downtown Dubai, June 14 to July 14, Tel: (0)4 814 5604, @ballersdubai

QD’s

You can’t expect some top tournaments to go on without it being screened at QDs. The tent has gone up again for the summer and here you can catch all the adrenaline-pumping football action. You’ll pair the games against a stunning city backdrop with delicious drinks and sips. There’s a vegetarian menu (Dhs135) and a non-vegetarian menu (Dhs185) packed with treats from sliders to fries, nachos, wings, calamari and more. Both options are served with a complimentary pint of hops.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 602 1587, dubaicreekresort.com/qds-fanzone

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we will announce ore fan zones as and when they are announced