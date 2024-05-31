5 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer
Dubai is getting toasty again…
The temperature in UAE is once again approaching furnace levels, and if these indoor activities aren’t doing the trick for you, here are a bunch of spots that will help you cool down.
Here are some of the chilliest spots in Dubai to visit
Chill out in this Ice Lounge
Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? – that’s four degrees colder than Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Times Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from the summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around and snap up photos at the many cool ice sculptures. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. A child pass is Dhs49 and it’s Dh89 for adults. Buy a family pass (two adults and two children) for Dhs220. Book here.
Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)56 995 1647. @chillouticeloungedubai
Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber
Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now and at Resync, the city’s most luxe studio, you too can freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers will be fully enclosed in a cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even your skin tone and boost metabolism. Book here.
Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, prices start from Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)437 9244. resync.ae
Dunk into an ice bath
If we told you there are people in Dubai who take ice baths for fun, would you believe us? The Wim Hof method has picked up in popularity in recent years, causing wellness lovers to (gleefully) sit in a bath of ice. The concept focuses on specific breathing methods to withstand freezing temperatures. It will boost your immune system, and improve concentration and mental well-being, as well as willpower. Find their next sessions here.
Ski Dubai
We know this is a super obvious one, but it does the job and it’s fun for the whole family. Ski Dubai is arguably one of the coolest attractions in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in Mall of the Emirates. Inside you’ll find loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Costs vary on your choice of activity and you can check out the prices here. At Ski Academy, you can even enhance your snow skills with instructors. Find out more here.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com
Skate around at Dubai Ice Rink
Another one of the fun indoor activities in Dubai that will certainly cool you down. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (or try to at least) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available for four years old and above. The ice averages -5 degrees Celsius which means it can get chilly. Book here.
Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs135, Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com
Images: Supplied and What’s On