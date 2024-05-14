It’s set to welcome guests from June 1…

Get ready for a short-haul getaway: a stunning new resort is set to open in Oman next month. From June 1, travellers will be able to enjoy the five-star spoils of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, which will open on the edge of the 18-hole Al Mouj Muscat golf course.

Surrounded by lush greenery and over 360-metre beachfront, the luxury hotel will be home to 250 rooms and suites, all adorned in dark ocean blues and accented with burnt orange leathers, an ode to the local mountains, desert, and ocean. Ranging in size from one bedroom guest rooms up to duplex suites of one- to three-bedrooms, all come with expansive views either over the golf course, the Muscat skyline, or the alluring ocean.

Designed with foodies in mind, guests will be able to dine at one of nine restaurants and bars, all of which promise to bring experiential dining to the Omani capital. Among them, fine dining fans will recognise names like Latin American hotspot, Coya, and perennially popular Cantonese eatery, Hakkasan; as well as Dubai-born upscale Italian, Roberto’s, all of which make their Oman debut at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat.

The culinary line-up will also feature an outpost of Lebanese restaurant Em Sherif, as well as new concept called Zorba, which will serve Greek food; Karibu, which is inspired by the spice route; a relaxed yet refined Novikov Cafe; a lobby lounge; and a pretty cocktail bar called The Stage.

The hotel’s design is reflective of the local culture through colour and texture, but given a sprinkle of St Regis glamour through avant-garde design and dazzling interior details. A Guerlain spa – complete with 11 treatment rooms – and duo of swimming pools will also add to the leisure offering.

Many of the St Regis hallmarks are also expected to form part of the offering of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. So, for glamorous stays in the Omani capital, this will be the new address to bookmark.

Rooms are now available to book, with rates starting from OMR125 (Dhs1,190).

marriott.com