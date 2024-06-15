15 smashing summer deals to take advantage of right now in Dubai

We love a good discount…

We know you do too. Who doesn’t? Luckily for all you gals, guys and gangs out there, summer is the season for some great deals and discounts to take advantage of. Attractive staycations, super fun experiences and the best dining from across town – this is your money-saving, memory-making masterlist. Have the best summer ever.

Experiences

Skydive Dubai and XLine Dubai

This exclusive residents only offer is the perfect opportunity if you’re looking to take the leap of faith or would like to relive the experience. You can feel the exhilarating rush and thrill of both Skydive Dubai and XLine Dubai in one package. Book a tandem skydive with Skydive Dubai for 2,599 and receive a complimentary XLine Dubai experience. All you have to do is use the promo code “FREEXLINE” during the booking process on the Skydive Dubai website. Available until July.

Skyhub Gyrocopter

Another resident discount, Skyhub Gyrocopter, the region’s premier Gyrocopter operator, is offering UAE residents a summer discount of 20 per cent on all flights booked between June 10 and September 30, 2024. This is your chance to experience breathtaking aerial views of the stunning city skyline and landmarks at 1,500 feet in this unique two-seat aircraft flown by a trusted pilot. To book your discounted Gyrocopter flight, contact the Skyhub Gyrocopter team via gyro@skydivedubai.ae or call 056 406 9630.

Contrast Wellness

This wellness space is offering an exclusive summer offer – a 20 per cent discount on all packages, including ice bath services, infrared sauna sessions, hot magnesium baths, and normatec compression therapy, when purchasing 5 or 10 sessions at both their Palm and City Walk branches. A first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio, this is the brainchild of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, the creative husband-and-wife duo, and now has two branches across the city. Read our review of the latest opening here.

The Smash Room

The Smash Room has launched a new Summer Smash package. Priced at Dhs1099, the package is designed for up to 4 people, so you can bring a group, and allows guests to smash 50 glass items, one washing machine, one printer, one TV, and four CPUs, for a truly satisfying smash session. If the intense summer is putting the pressure on you, head on over here and release it all. The package is available until the end of July. This out-of-the-box concept has locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Skin Laundry

Pamper yourself this summer with Skin Laundry’s summer package. You can choose packages of four treatments for the price of three and the best part is that these packages can be shared with friends and family, so everyone can have a little glow session. There’s a number of amazing treatments to choose from, including the BBL Hero Facial, Skin Pen, Skin Pen Eye, Duo Laser, Dermalux, and the Ultimate Glow, so take your pick. The packages are great for gifting as well, as they remain valid for six months. Offer on purchase valid till the end of August. Hurry and don’t miss out on stunning skin for summer.

Topgolf

Take a swing, but not in this heat. Topgolf Dubai is back with their shaded bays with air-conditioned units to rescue you from the sweltering summer, so you have all of the fun and none of the sweat. The offer is – until August 30, book an hour’s game from Monday to Friday between opening and 3pm, and get an additional hour of gameplay free. Once you’re done with golf, you can have an indoor adventure at the Bunker Arcade, where 54 games, including arcade classics and virtual reality games await you and your group.

Stays

Burj Al Arab

Right now, the famous hotel has a special staycation offer for UAE residents when they book three nights or more. Not only will you get to stay in one of the iconic regal suites – complete with butler service and Hermes toiletries – you’ll get 20 per cent off the best available rate, plus added benefits included in your booking. The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s Summer Escapes offer includes a daily breakfast, access to the relaxing Talise Spa, as well as use of the pool and beach at both SAL and Summersalt. For families, access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and Madinat Jumeirah Kids’ Club is also included.

jumeirah.com/jumeirah-summer-escapes

Five LUXE

Newly opened beachfront resort Five LUXE has an ‘All You Can Play’ staycation which you can pair with sensational dining, nightlife and entertainment. Five LUXE is home to signature suites, spa suites with XL pools, and more. There are several dining venues and for sips, you can’t skip Paradiso – the world’s best bar. There’s a spa with cool facilities including transformative treatments, too. Stay over the summer to save with the pay for three nights and stay for four nights deal, or pay for six nights and stay for eight nights.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com JA Hatta Fort Hotel Want to escape city skylines? Head to Dubai’s only mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort Hotel – an exclusive mountain retreat nestled in the beautiful Highlands of Dubai. The whole family (dogs included) can enjoy discounts of up to 40 per cent plus 20 per cent off at food and beverage outlets. Children stay for free, and you can even get half off on Padel. Staying on a weekday? Ask if you can get a late checkout. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Polynesian-themed Lapita has two summer staycation packages with flexible room options. The best bit, kids can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult, and they will get free access to the theme parks (excluding Real Madrid World). You can either get a bed and breakfast offer with late check-out and breakfast at Kalea Restaurant, or you can opt for the all-inclusive package with breakfast, lunch and dinner and late check-out. You will have the flexibility to dine around the hotel’s restaurants. Little ones can even get to see their favourite resort characters, get free ice lollies and partake in more fun activities.

marriott.com

voco Dubai The Palm

Do you hate the 3pm check-in and 12pm check-out routine? At voco Dubai The Palm, you can enjoy a 30-hour summer staycation offer. You will get an early check-in at 12pm followed by a (super) late check-out at 6pm so you have plenty of time to unwind and relax. You’ll get Dhs100 food and beverage credit, too. Rates start from Dhs450 per night. If you’re an IHG One Rewards Member, you will also get 25 per cent off at the hotel’s dining outlet.

voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, rates start from Dhs450 per night, Tel: (0)4 249 5502, maisonmathisvocopalm.com

Dining

Rare

New City Walk hotspot Rare has a sweet Magnum Monday deal, where they pull out a from their top-secret cellars, a massive bottle of some fine wine, a different one every Monday, every week. It’s a first come, first served basis – 10 glasses only, at Dhs100 each. The pour starts at 7pm, and is exclusively as the bar. No matter what the bottle costs, the glass will cost you only Dhs100. Make sure to be there in time to get your fill before it runs out. No bar fights allowed here. Post your wine escapade, you can dine on some amazing food for a complete experience.

CE LA VI

Sundays are for sipping this summer with CE LA VI’s new ‘rosé all day’ lunch deal. Enjoy a delicious three-course menu by Chef Howard Ko, paired perfectly with three-hours of your favourite rosé while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the live violist. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 6pm for Dhs350 per person.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Rosé All Day, Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Dhs350. Tel:(0) 4 582 6111. celavi.com

Demon Duck

Demon Duck’s summer menu is three courses of pure goodness. At Dhs299 per person, you can indulge in dishes like seabass crudo, 48-hour short ribs, matcha fondant and more, available from June 3 to August 29. The menu comes with one house beverage included, plus, complimentary pool and beach access when visiting this summer.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, until Aug 29, Dhs299 per head, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai

Cucina

This lovely homely Italian is offering a weekend breakfast club. Available for two hours every weekend from 8am to midday, the all-you-can-eat deal features some of the best loved breakfast items from Cucina’s menu. On Saturdays and Sundays, sample staples like di salmone, a unique breakfast pizza with smoked salmon avocado, arugula and cheese sauce; chef’s pancake with mascarpone gelato, fresh honey, roasted walnuts and mixed berries; and a shakshuka all’Italian. Priced at Dhs99 per head.

