Swift one, this one…

The week has just started and the weekend is almost here. Such is the beauty of long weekends. They’re the gifts that keep on giving. Whether the days are few or plenty, you best believe we’ll be ready with a brand new list of the most exciting things to do in the city. Abu Dhabi calls.

Here are 6 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Wednesday. June 19

Taste the craft of a master mixologist

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi is is hosting an exclusive event featuring world-renowned mixologist Matteo Zed in celebration of World Martini Day, for one night only. Guests are invited to sample the artistry of cocktail making at the opulent Al Hanah Bar. The event includes three creative cocktails and canapes.

Al Hanah Bar, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Wed, Jun 19, 7pm onwards, Dhs128 per person, Tel: (0) 2 509 8888, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Try a brand new menu at Hidden Bar

Hidden Bar in Rosewood Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a brand new menu, featuring a selection of nibbles, cold and hot appetisers, authentic pizzas as well as delicious main courses and desserts. Each dish will be complemented by a wide variety of craft cocktails made from the handcrafted gin library and botanical infusions. Dine, sip and enjoy at this cosy lounge with an expansive outdoor terrace.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 3am, Fri to Sat, 6pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Explore some legacy

Welcoming guests since 1979, this beachfront hotel has been a cherished destination for residents and visitors seeking sun, sand, and relaxation. While a little worn around the edges, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi embodies a charm that long-standing residents hold dear.

@lemeridienabudhabi

Thursday, June 20

Catch Matilda on stage

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda, written by world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

Taste new dishes at Catch

Catch at St. Regis, Abu Dhabi is offering brand new additions to the menu, perfect for all the seafood lovers out there. Nestled within the premises of Nation Riviera Beach Club, this spot will take you through a journey of contemporary and occidental flavours.

Catch, Nation Riviera Beach Club, St. Regis, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 2 694 4553, restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

Challenge yourself at the Turbo Track

This one is from Ferrari World, and has an intense vertical climb at insane speeds which is definitely not for the faint hearted. On the coaster, you will touch speeds of At 102 kilometres per hour or 63 mph and reaches a height of 209 feet above the ground. The coaster lasts a total of 30 seconds and includes, along with the perfectly vertical climb, a zero gravity fall.

Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Daily, 11am to 8pm, Tel: (600) 511 115, ferrariworldanudhabi.com

Images: Getty/Supplied