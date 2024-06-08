Your skincare SOS is here…

If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up for your skin, then a facial is just what the aesthetician ordered. Here are 8 of the best places to get a facial in Dubai.

Biolite

A premier pampering spot known and loved in Dubai for providing amazing results across a wealth of skincare, body and beauty concerns, Biolite is one of Dubai’s most popular wellness spots. It’s adorned in beautifully contemporary shades of cream and beige, softly lit and dotted with treatment rooms that cater to an array of treatments and procedures. Their array of facials are vast and varied, catering to an array of skincare concerns, but for a touch of Dubai pampering, try the UMO 24 Karat gold facial, which combines Japanese technology with the rich, natural healing properties of gold to deliver glowing, radiant skin.

@bioliteuae

Beige Beauty

Beige is a clean and contemporary salon with a luxurious feel in Business Bay. Inviting ladies to switch off and enjoy a few hours of me-time, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your beauty needs. Facials are the signature treatment of owner and founder Aneta Pszczolkowska, who’s perfected the art of skincare over the last 15 years, and handpicked a collection of best-in-class products to deliver advanced, results-driven facials for clients that cater to every skin type. For glowing skin with perfect pores and reduced scars and sun-damage, microneedling is a great treatment to try. After cleansing and extractions, a numbing cream is applied before a dermapen is run over the skin, creating small wounds that cause the body to produce more collagen and elastin. The treatment finishes with a session of blue light therapy to reduce redness.

@beigebeauty.ae

Brau

Brau recently opened its fourth studio and flagship boutique in Dubai, bringing its incredible beauty offerings to a stunning Jumeirah bungalow. Between semi-permanent make-up, brow grooming, lash treatments, anti-aging facials, and advanced skincare therapies, guests can unwind, relax, and refresh in the beautiful chic space including a Californian-inspired garden area. One of their newest offerings at the sleek new Jumeirah flagship is facials, where in a pampering private treatment room, the must-try signature is the ‘million dollar facial.’ This treatment, referred to as the “epitome of luxury”, involves skin analysis, blackhead extraction, derma-planning, skin needling, lymphatic drainage massage, and a hyaluronic acid mask.

@brau.ae

Biologique Recherche

Luxury French skincare brand Biologique Recherche has set up a pampering beauty centre at voco Dubai The Palm. While the products have been available in the UAE for a while, this is the first of its kind centre, where a string of skincare treatments are offered using the brand’s award-winning products. It’s minimalistic and neutral, a beautiful space that’s instantly calming, with an array of treatment rooms and beauty areas, whether you’re here for nails, hair or their signature skincare. To ensure you get the best results, Biologique Recherche uses its unique methodology, a three-part skincare treatment, to leave you with an illuminated, glowing complexion. The first part is assessment, where your therapist will analyse what your skin needs. The second part is the initialisation phase, where skin is cleansed and prepped for treatment using the brand’s P50 lotion. The final step is the treatment, which depending on the objective can be a mask, peel or booster.

@biologique.recherche_dxb

Glossi Skin

Glossi Skin founder Lydia is an expert in achieving that gorgeous, glowy skin, and offers an array of treatments at her chic and bright clinic. You’ll start off with a consultation, where you can address your hangups and decide the best course of action. Depending on your skincare concerns and goals, you’ll be recommended facials that include microneedling, dermaplaning, chemical peels or a bespoke facial, all designed to give your skin a hydrated, glassy look.

@glossi.skin

Ouronyx

Born in London, Ouronyx and its well-versed team of experts live and breathe skincare. In a luxurious salon space inside The Opus, they invite those looking to improve their skin to curate personalised skincare journeys with their array of innovative and science-backed facials. Focused solely on non-surgical facial treatments, each journey begins with a complimentary consultation where you can discuss your skin concerns and areas of focus, so that the expertly trained therapists can curate the best treatments for you. They use Skinceuticals for their array of hydrating, firming, and brightening facials, that can also be combined with chemical peels of varying intensities (you can build this up over a monthly basis) and a facial massage, just to make sure you leave feeling totally relaxed.

@ouronyx

Nova Clinic

One of Dubai’s premier spots for all things aesthetics, Nova Clinic has long been established in Jumeirah. But recently, they opened a swish new branch in Nakheel Mall, which has the feel of a sophisticated salon rather than a cold clinic, with warm lighting, creamy hues and a delicate scent. Nova is well-versed in the world of aesthetics, and home to some of the city’s most popular doctors for botox, fillers and body contouring. But Nova is also an excellent spot for some skincare SOS, and the impressive range of facials on offer include hydrafacials, aquagold facials and Hollywood facials. But if you’re looking for a high-impact treatment that goes below the surface, try Dermapen Mesotherapy. A first-of-its-kind treatment that stimulates the natural production of new cells and collagen, in just one session you can achieve firmer, smoother and more hydrated skin.

@thenovaclinic

Skin Laundry

California-born, Dubai-loved Skin Laundry has a duo of locations in DIFC and Dubai Marina, both of which are renowned for the brand’s signature laser facials, designed to leave you feeling fresh and fabulous. The renowned skin clinic is popular for treatments including the signature laser facial, a 15-minute treatment that deeply cleanses and boosts collagen; and the BBL Hero Facial, which lifts and improves muscle tone while treating UV damage.

@skinlaundrymena