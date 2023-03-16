Packed with so many brilliant things to do…

Since arriving onto the shores of the Palm, Nakheel Mall has been a welcome addition to the city’s expansive mall scene. Whether your a Palm Jumeirah local or just want to switch up your mall roster, Nakheel Mall is the place to be with high street names, plentiful entertainment options, and even a luxury food hall.

Here is everything you need to know about Nakheel Mall.

For the shopaholics

At Nakeel Mall, retail enthusiasts can find a lovely mixture of high street favourites as well as some more boutique options. Expect classic high-street brands like Lush Cosmetics, H&M, Superdry, Birkenstock, Puma, Splash, Sun & Sand Sports, Sephora, L’Occitane, La Senza, Marks and Spencer and more.

Amongst the more designer outlets, you can upgrade your wardrobe at the likes DKNY, BOSS, Ellie Saab, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein and Sam Edelman to name a few.

With a Waitrose sitting central to the mall for all grocery needs, shoppers will also be able to stock up on goodies from Virgin Megastore, multiple pharmacies or homeware stores like homes for less.

Click here to see a complete list of retail options in Nakheel Mall.

For all the foodies

Nakheel mall is a delight for foodies, with new additions constantly popping up.

One of the mall’s most unique features is its luxury food hall Depachika, which sets to redefine foodcourts, homing several of Dubai’s favourite dining venues. Expect a sophisticated setting where you can grab a bite to eat, a cup of coffee or explore bespoke deli items. Here you can find Casa Della Pasta, Lime Tree Cafe, Daikan Ramen, Kilikio by Mythos, Boon Coffee Roasters Sal’s Sushi and Sal’s Burgers and many other counter items.

Primarily located on the ground floor of the mall opposite Waitrose and towards the Golden Mile park, lies a flurry of other amazing dining options. From classic burgers at Shake Shake, to a brimming bowl of Pho at Vietnamese foodies; there is something for everyone. dine at Cafe Bateel, Ladurée Paris, Din Tai Fung, L’eto, The Light House, Le Pain Quotidien, Kris Kros, Vapiano, Urban Seafood, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, The Noodle House and much more.

Click here to see a full list of dining outlets.

The St.Regis Gardens

What you may know currently as Nakheel Mall rooftop, is being transformed into The St Regis Gardens, a culinary extension of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm. Divided between the East and West side, some venues are already open, with others to debut in upcoming months.

If you’re looking for a wild night out with some of the world’s top DJ’s you need to check out Soho Garden, a sister location to the city’s famed Soho Meydan. With both indoor and outdoor spaces, guests can begin their evening on the huge alfresco terrace, before heading into the expansive indoor club that is packed with VIP tables and a huge DJ booth with the latest light and sound systems.

The first restaurant to open, is Trèsind Studio, previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, offering a holistic farm-to-table dining experience, that aims to elevate Indian Cuisine.

Other chic venues that will be opening soon are Leña and Signor Sassi. Leña will be bringing a sleek steakhouse to the Palm, being Dani García’s first restaurant in the city after his showstopping restaurants including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie. Signor Sassi, an iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, which has a cult following amongst celebrities such as Rihanna, Lionel Richie and Tom Jones to name a few. Serving delicate and traditional Italian flavours, this restaurant is sure to be a hit.

For all the thrill seekers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trampouae (@trampouae)

Boredom is not synonymous with Nakheel Mall, due to the variety of activities visitors can get involved in. From cinemas to playgrounds

Catch the latest flicks at VOX cinemas, which offers 3D, 4DX, Gold and Theatre features – the perfect way to take a break from a shopping spree, or to unwind in the evening before or after dinner.

Alongside this, adventure seekers can indulge in Trampo Extreme, an entertainment park which homes trampolines, interactive walls, battle beams, a dodgeball, soft play areas and a big indoor cave.

If you’re looking to get the kids stuck into some fun whilst the grownups have some adult time, why not let them explore Bricobilandia, a world made of lego, complete with lego restaurants, cafes, fire stations, airports and much more.

Fabyland also makes an appearance at Nakheel mall, offering a multitude of fun indoor rides and activations that will ensure a good time.

The Palm Tower

Adding to the plethora of options at Nakheel Mall, visitors also benefit from direct access to The Palm Tower. Here, you’ll find a St Regis hotel, residences and a trio of dining and leisure concepts at the top of the Palm Tower.Aura Skypool, Sushisamba, CouCou and The View.

Aura Skypool blessed the city (and the world) with the first ever 360-degree infinity pool, located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower. Often fully booked months in advance, can enjoy euphoric unparalleled views of the city, whilst scoring a few tan lines and sipping on cocktails. Here you can book sun loungers for a morning, afternoon or full-day experience, starting from Dhs250.

For dining options you can opt between the sensational Sushi Samba or elevated rooftop, CouCou. Both offer fine dining with gorgeous views of the whole city.

If you’re just looking for views, and views alone, the Palm Tower has an observatory-style viewing point called The View, which can be accessed from 9am to 10pm. Here you will be able to overlook the Islands, the city skyline and the glittering Arabian Gulf.

Images: Provided and social