Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The free parking in Dubai is valid from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18, 2024. It does not apply to multi-storey parking. Parking fees will resume on Wednesday, July 19, 2024.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, tram and marine transport timetables.

Take note of the below:

Dubai Metro

The Red Line and Green Line will operate as per the below:

Friday, June 14 and 15, 2024: 5am to 1am (the next day)

Sunday, June 16: 8am to 1am (the next day)

Monday, June 17 to 21: 5am to 1am (the next day)

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (the next day)

Sunday: 9am to 1am (the next day)

Dubai Bus

RTA has advised bus users to stay up to date on schedule and timings for public buses on the official RTA app, S’hail.

For updates on intercity buses, marine transport, Dubai ferry and the abra, visit this official RTA link here.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors.

How long are the public holidays?

The UAE has confirmed that Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 will be a paid holiday for the public and private sector for Eid Al Adha 2024. Work will resume as normal on Wednesday, June 19, meaning those who usually have Saturdays and Sundays off, will have a four-day weekend.

