The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, the world’s longest zipline, spa days, night swims, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, July 19

Meet the girls

Spice up your weekdays with Tania’s Business Lunch. From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm, dive into a main course, side, dessert, and drink for just Dhs75. Feeling fancy? Make that a cocktail, wine, beer, or house spirit for Dhs95. Whether you’re dining solo, catching up with friends, or sealing a business deal, Tania’s new restaurant in Dubai Hills, with its vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering dishes, will make your lunch break the highlight of your day.

Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3, Dubai, Tel:(04) 282 4606. @taniasteahouse

Try something new

Pilates studio Reform Athletica has been the go-to spot for Dubai’s fitness enthusiasts seeking brow-sweating, leg-shaking workouts since 2018. Known for its fun-yet-challenging pirates classes in a homely, art-focused space, the Jumeirah branch has recently undergone a stylish renovation. Choose from six different classes including their signature pilates, inspired by Reform Method and Microform, HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch, Vinyasa yoga, and more. Classes are priced at Dhs143 with multi-class packages available.

Reform Athletica, Jumeirah and DIFC. Tel:(0)4-323-3670. reformathletica.com

Swim under the stars

If you’re looking for a stunning spot to escape the sweltering heat, gather your besties and slip into your best swimwear for a magical evening under the stars at one of Dubai’s most exclusive destinations. Starting from July 19, every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club, SAL, will transform into an evening paradise with its iconic infinity pool, luxury cabanas, delicious food, refreshing beverages, breathtaking views, all while a live DJ sets the perfect vibe. Prices start from Dhs250 per person for a sunbed. For more information visit: whatson.ae

SAL at Burj Al Arab. Valid from July 19 to September 30. Every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. From Dhs250 per person. Adults only. Tel:(0)80 032 3232. jumeirah.com

Saturday, July 20

Get brunching

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs545 soft, Dhs645 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai

Tick off a bucket list activity

For those who haven’t yet conquered the world’s longest zipline, now is your chance. The once-in-a-lifetime experience runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. Get tickets for a heavily discounted rate of Dhs299 until August 31, 2024, including a complimentary viewpoint camera and 25 per discount at the stunning mountain-top restaurant, 1484 Puro.

Offer valid until August 31, 2024. @visitjebeljais

Get creative

Kulture House, a stunning concept store and café tucked away in a cosy Jumeirah villa, is hosting a number of fun, hands-on workshops this month. This Saturday, visitors can get creative designing and crafting their own tote bags, from 10am to 12pm, or learn the basics of rattan weaving and make your own placemats, from 12pm to 2pm. Alternatively, on Sunday there’s a pottery workshop taking place from 12pm to 2pm where guests can create two coconut-themed ceramic pieces.

Kulture House, 106 Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. To book a spot, WhatsApp +971 (0)565150500. @kulturehousedubai

Party at Pacha

Dreaming of Ibiza? Dubai’s glitzy new FIVE LUXE hotel is bringing the Balearic vibes to the desert with Playa Pacha’s Cherriest Summer party. Every Saturday, from 1pm, party-goers can dance along to DJ Bliss’ iconic melodic house set while cooling down in the dazzling private pool. It’s priced at Dhs300 for ladies and Dhs500 for gents but that amount is fully redeemable against the beach club’s stunning range of food and drinks. There are also exclusive VIP areas and private cabanas available on request, to dial up the bougie beach vibes.

FIVE LUXE JBR, Saturdays from 1pm, priced from Dhs300. luxejbr.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Sunday, July 21

Start the day right

Impress with a breakfast spread of dreams from Alserkal’s new experimental bakespace, BKRY. Now selling their homemade jams and spreads, BKRY uses unique flavours in its baked goods, like blueberry & lavender, raspberry thyme, dark chocolate, and pistachio. So when you’ve finished your coffee (and the must-try stracciatella cheese toastie), you can choose your favourite jam to come home with you to elevate your breakfast creations to the next level. Bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 76, Al Quoz, open daily 8am to 10pm. @bkry.space

Relax with a spa day

Enjoy a day of fun in the sun with a side of pampering at the vibrant Away Spa at W Dubai – The Palm. Available until August 31, a spa day for Dhs399 includes a 45-minute massage, where you can choose from either tanning oils or cooling gel, then all-day access to WET Deck, where you can dip between the pool and your lounger.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Take the little ones

Looking for ways to keep the little ones entertained indoors? Have fun while leanrning at children’s play museum, OliOli. Until July 21, with every 3-hour Standard PLUS tickets, little ones can explore permanent exhibits, such as the Toshi’s Nets, Air Gallery, Water Gallery, Cars & Ramps, Incredi-Balls, and the limited-time WonderScape gallery, plus enjoy a free meal from the children’s menu. The tickets are priced at Dhs189 for one child and one adult.

OliOli Building, Al Quoz, Dubai, children aged 2 to 11, ticket costs Dhs189 for one child and one adult, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

