It is slated to become the world’s greenest highway…

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is a comprehensive road map that will guide urban development in Dubai over the next two decades.

The recent updates that make up just part of the plans include the Jebel Ali Beach project, Dubai Mangroves, the Dubai Metro expansion etc, and now, we’ve just got word of the Dubai Green Spine Project.

The Dubai Green Spine project aims to redefine Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) transforming it into a sustainable corridor. The project will be spearheaded by urban planning and development firm URB.

The E311 is one of Dubai’s major roads and the project will transform 64km of the road by adding a new non-motorized public transportation system to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

It seeks to enhance connectivity across Dubai ensuring smoother and faster commutes. The main aim is to reduce the dependence on cars, thereby decreasing traffic and lowering carbon emissions.

But it’s so much more than just a pathway for transit.

According to URB’s CEO, Baharash Bagherian, the project will challenge ‘conventional infrastructure norms, proving that our streets can do more than facilitate car traffic.’ He added, “We’re not just improving mobility; we’re creating an environment where people thrive.”

The Green Spine project will focus on incorporating extensive green spaces which will help improve air quality. It will feature greenery and native flora to help contribute to the cleaner air. Together, the green spaces will help regulate urban temperatures, providing cooler, cleaner air, and more. It will introduce agriculture initiatives like vertical farms allowing residents to grow their food.

The project will also feature energy-efficient buildings, and a real-time traffic management system to optimize traffic. Solar panels will also be extensively integrated into the architecture of the Green Spine which will help power the tram system.

There will be pedestrian paths, cycling tracks, and electric tram lines allowing transportation users to seamlessly get to their final destination. This, in turn, will also promote physical activity.

The project will also incorporate spaces showcasing a range of activities from playgrounds to outfoot fitness areas, gardens and more community-based activities.

On an economic front, the initiative is expected to bolster Dubai’s economy by creating job opportunities in various sectors.

If you want to learn more about this project, head here.