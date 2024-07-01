The plan was approved by the Executive Council of Dubai…

In February 2024, it was announced that construction is set to begin on the Dubai Metro Blue Line this year. And on June 30, 2024, the Executive Council of Dubai approved further plans for the Dubai Metro.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the Executive Council of Dubai approved plans for developing the Dubai Metro, ‘with the aim of enriching economic opportunities and increasing the share of public transport to 45 per cent and reducing carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita.’

The plan will increase the number of Dubai Metro stations to 96 stations operating over 140 square kilometres by 2030, and 140 stations operating over 228 square kilometres by 2040.

At the moment, Dubai Metro has 35 stations on the Red Line, 20 on the Green Line and 11 on the Dubai Tram line.

The Blue Line

At the moment, it is slated the Blue Line will have 14 stations. Expected to be completed by 2029, the Blue Line will comprise of two main routes extending from the Red and Green lines and offering a direct link between Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The new stations include Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Mirdif City Centre, Ras al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai International City, Al Warqa’a, Academic City, and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

According to HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads & Transport Authority, “2024 is set to mark the commencement of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which will stretch over a total of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground.”

This rail development supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which in addition to rejuvenating and consolidating facilities in key Dubai communities, also includes plans for the city’s transport system.

We’re keeping our eye on further updates, so stay tuned…

Images: Roads & Transport Authority and Dubai Media Office