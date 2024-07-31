Eyes to the sky…

If you’ve been reading whatson.ae over the past few months, you’ll know how soon we could have flying taxis operating here in the UAE.

Now, we’re another step closer to that vision becoming a reality, with a fleet of 10 flying electric taxis on their way from Dubai-based Air Chateau. These are expected to be in operation from 2030, in addition to plans laid out by Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to operate these vehicles from next year.

Air Chateau’s new flying taxis will be able to accommodate six riders and can transport you around the UAE at speeds of 180km/h, over distances of 130km in a single charge.

And that’s not all…

While the above is great news, you’re not going to have to wait until 2030 to fly around in one of these things.

Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft, jetting between Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district and the Falcon Tours Heliport Terminal at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm, could slash your commute down to under 30 minutes – with rides costing you from Dhs800 to Dhs1,500.

Here’s news that will have you even more wide-eyed. Joby, the minds behind crafts that could be operating in the UAE as early as next year, has teamed up with global transportation giants Uber – and here’s more information on how you can book yourself a ride.

Ras Al Khaimah will follow not much later, with Skysports Infrastructure poised to bring this fascinating tech to the emirate.

Fasten your seatbelts, and stay tuned.