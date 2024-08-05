Attention, all passengers…

Dubai Metro users, take note. Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced a huge update to those travelling via the Red Line.

There will be separate Dubai Metro trains heading directly to the Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange Metro. The new update was launched over the weekend on August 3, 2024.

RTA announced the update via the social media platform X.

بهدف ضمان تجربة أفضل لركاب #مترو_دبي، تعلمكم #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات بتخصيص رحلات مباشرة باتجاه محطة إكسبو 2020 ومحطة الإمارات العربية المتحدة للصرافة، يرجى الاطلاع على شاشات المعلومات في المترو للتأكد من استخدام القطار الصحيح للوصول إلى وجهتكم بسهولة. يبدأ العمل به من تاريخ 3… pic.twitter.com/TuJ4nGcxju — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 2, 2024

What does this mean?

If you are heading to the UAE Exchange Metro Station or the Expo 2020 Metro Station on the Red Line, you need to hop on board the correct train.

There will be display screens around the Dubai Metro stations clearly stating the train’s route. In other words, tear your eyes away from your phone for a few seconds to save yourself from getting on the wrong train and getting to your destination late.

In other news…

In February 2024, it was announced that construction is set to begin on the Dubai Metro Blue Line this year. And on June 30, 2024, the Executive Council of Dubai approved further plans for the Dubai Metro which will see the number of stations increase to 96 stations by 2030, and 140 stations by 2040.

At the moment, Dubai Metro has 35 stations on the Red Line, 20 on the Green Line and 11 on the Dubai Tram line.

Curious about the Blue Line? At the moment, it is slated that the Blue Line will have 14 stations, and work on the line is expected to be completed by 2029. The Blue Line will comprise of two main routes extending from the Red and Green lines and offering a direct link between Dubai International Airport (DXB).

This rail development supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which in addition to rejuvenating and consolidating facilities in key Dubai communities, also includes plans for the city’s transport system.

Read more here.

@rta.ae

Images: Getty Images and supplied