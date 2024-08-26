8 excellent things to do in Dubai this week: August 26 to 29

Looking for some cool things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty to do including eating at some of the top restaurants for a great deal, a quiz night, rosé lunches and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

The all-new tee-rific Tania’s at Dubai Hills has launched a new Monday deal called Creamy Monday where diners can indulge in unlimited scones and tea for just Dhs65 per person. It comes with a delicious selection of jams and clotted cream, and you can even add six finger sandwiches for Dhs35. You can enjoy the deal for three hours.

Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3, Dubai, Dhs65 per person (three-hour slot), Tel:(04) 282 4606. @taniasteahouse

Eat your way around Dubai’s top restaurants

Foodies, don’t forget, it’s Summer Restaurant Week, which means you can eat at your favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price. With over 60 restaurants participating, you can fill your entire calendars back-to-back for a whole week. The list includes top restaurants such as Rare, Sirali, Couqley French Bistro, Beefbar and many more. Read about our top suggestions here and you can find the entire list on visitdubai.com

Summer Restaurant Week, venues across Dubai, deals available until Sept 1, visitdubai.com

Tuesday, August 27

Master the art in darts

Typically, Tuesdays at Oche Dubai is Teacher’s & Industry Night, but for one day only on August 27, everyone can head to Oche for a cool 20 per cent discount on the menu. Just remember to book online and use the code OCHEAUGUST. For our industry professionals and teachers, if you are heading over you can get a 40 per cent discount on food and drinks. On the night, Oche dart experts will spill all the secrets on how to shoot that bullseye.

Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Aug 27, from 8pm, Tel: (0)4 570 9118, @ochedubai

Meet with mates at Above Eleven

Want to unwind with friends over a few sips? Head to Above Eleven where you can enjoy cocktails, wines, beers and spirits for Dhs40. Want to stay longer? Opt for the three-drink deal for Dhs100 to save some dirhams. Each drink comes accompanied by a sushi bite of the day. If you’re feeling those hunger pangs opt for the sushi platter to share with your mates. Your night will be backed by cool tunes from the DJ and beautiful evening views of Dubai.

Above Eleven Dubai, Marriot Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Dubai, avail Mon to Fri 6pm to 8pm, from Dhs40, Tel: (0)4 666 1420, @aboveelevendubai

Wednesday, August 28

Wing it at Buffalo Wings and Rings

On Wings Wednesday, it’s all about, well… the wings at Buffalo Wings & Rings. So if you’re a wing lover, this is your day. You will be able to savour each piece for just Dhs3, all day long. Pair them with a cold drink, and you’ve got yourself a midweek feast that’s hard to resist.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC Level C, Liberty House and JLT Lake Level, Cluster U, Wings Wednesday all day long on Wed, dubai.bwr-intl.com

Relax and rejuvenate at Fairmont the Palm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAIRMONT THE PALM (@fairmontthepalm)

Need to hit the pause button? From August 26 to 30, you can experience the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation with the Ritual of Hammam at Serenity. The 60-minute treatment includes a revitalizing steam session to prepare the skin for a thorough exfoliation with traditional Black Soap and a Kassa glove. Next is a purifying Ghassoul mask wrap, which detoxifies and leaves your skin feeling soft and silky. It ends with a Kerastase hair wash followed by a blowdry at Beautyspot. All yours for Dhs590.

Serenity – The Art of Well Being, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Aug 26 to 30, Dhs590 for 60-minute treatment, Tel: (0)457 3546, fairmont.com

Thursday, August 29

Show off your smarts at Riva Beach Club

Want to show off your knowledge? Head over with your mates for the Quiz Night at Riva Beach Club from 7pm. Led by Quiz Master Phil, expect challenging trivia, great company, friendly rivalry, and lots of fun. It’s free to enter, but winners won’t walk away empty-handed and can up to Dhs500. Don’t forget to fuel your brainpower with delicious food and refreshing drinks.