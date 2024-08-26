That’s just two years away…

The Palm Jebel Ali relaunch is one of Dubai’s most exciting upcoming megaprojects.

But we’ve not had much information on timelines – until now. Palm Jebel Ali developer Nakheel announced on August 24 that it’s awarded a Dhs810 million contract for the manmade island’s marine works, marking a new milestone in the island’s redevelopment.

But that’s not all, Nakheel also confirmed that the first villas on Palm Jebel Ali, which went on sale in September 2023, are slated to handover in late 2026.

Available across four fronds, the villas are all either Coral villas or Beach villas, with eight styles of each villa available. Inspired by beautiful nature, the beachfront villas feature floor-to-ceiling windows, open up onto their own private beach, and are finished in luxurious neutral tones. Villas are priced from just under Dhs18 million.

If you’re in the market for something a little more modest, a number of apartment blocks will also be constructed on the 13.4 square kilometre island development. Sales of these are expected to follow the villas.

About Palm Jebel Ali

After initially coming to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, earlier this year H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai confirmed that the development would be restarted. In May 2023, he unveiled a masterplan for the manmade island, complete with hotels, beaches, residences and leisure attractions.

The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometres, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront, as well as bringing 80 new hotels to Dubai.