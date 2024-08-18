Showdown Week is going to ‘slap’…

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024 looks ready to rumble, with the UAE capital confirmed to host Power Slap as the brainchild of UFC boss Dana White makes its international debut at the Space 42 arena in Al Raha, on Thursday, October 24.

Headlining the event in Abu Dhabi will be a clash of legends of the sport, as reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs) will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.

What’s On at Showdown Week?

As part of the epic UFC Showdown Week festivities this October, one of the biggest bands in the global pop sphere will perform in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 23, with Backstreet Boys sure to wow fans at the Etihad Arena. Tickets are on sale from Dhs325, and available at etihadarena.ae.

UFC 308 news

Only a couple of weeks ago, a stacked fight card was confirmed for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. The event, happening at the Etihad Arena on October 26, will be headlined by a searing featherweight contest between champion Ilia Topuria and second-ranked Max Holloway, while the co-main event will see No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker take on Khamzat Chimaev, representing the UAE, in a five-round contest.

Other exciting fights confirmed for the Etihad Arena will include Ciryl Gane taking on Alexander Volkov in a battle of heavyweights, while Dagestani Magomed Ankalaev faces Aleksandar Rakic in the light heavyweight bout. Get your tickets, beginning at Dhs800, now, at etihadarena.ae.

Back to Power Slap…

Abu Dhabi’s events and sporting calendar continues to raise the bar, and Power Slap 9 making its way to the UAE comes as an added boost. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates in the lead-up to the event.

Power Slap 9, Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 24. @powerslap. @adshowdownweek.

