It promises upscale Chinese cuisine in a sensational setting…

Just in time for the new year, Dubai is getting a stunning new restaurant, and it’s set to be one of the highest in the city. Mott 32, which is a celebration of the food and culture of modern Hong Kong, opens its doors on Saturday December 31 at Address Beach Resort. Promising inventive Chinese cuisine and breathtaking views, it occupies the 73rd floor of the JBR hotel, with its open-air terrace set to be one of the city’s most stunning spots to enjoy dinner with a view.

Drawing its name from the address of Manhattan’s first Chinese convenience store, which opened in 1981, the vibe and energy at Mott 32 comes from the dynamic and cosmopolitan centre of New York’s Chinatown. As such, the venue showcases an East-meets-West aesthetic, marrying industry New York-loft inspired styles with traditional Chinese elements. High ceilings, huge sliding doors and large sculptural forms add to the grandeur of the interiors, with tables inside the restaurant spread between the main dining room and private dining area.

3 of 12

Where Mott 32 really shines is on the terrace, thanks to its sky-high location it boasts jaw-dropping views that sweep across Bluewaters, JBR and to the Palm Jumeirah. The terrace is given an urban jungle feel, dotted with verdant plants and echoing the same industrial feel as the inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

From its original outpost in Hong Kong, Mott 32 has expanded to locations including Seoul, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Singapore, with Dubai its latest addition. The culinary mastermind behind all menus is group executive chef Lee Man Sing, who teams up with Mott 32 Dubai’s executive chef Frankie Tang Tao for a menu of Cantonese dishes that fuse traditional recipes with western cooking techniques and five star presentation. Adapting the classics, diners can look forward to Mott 32 signatures like the apple wood roasted Peking duck and jasmine flower smoked black cod. These will feature alongside an array of freshly made dim sum and an extensive selection of plant-based dishes.

Mott 32 is the latest addition to Sunset Hospitality’s impressive collection of restaurants, which includes Sushisamba, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Isola and most recently, Attiko. In 2023, the brand has already announced plans to introduce London’s famed Signor Sassi restaurant to Dubai’s Nakheel Mall rooftop.

New Year’s Eve at Mott 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott32 (@mott32dubai)

For its first service on New Year’s Eve, Mott 32 presents The Forbidden City. Be among the first to enjoy the culinary delights of Mott 32’s inventive Cantonese cuisine with a set menu priced at Dhs888 per person, with beverages priced a la carte.

As well as live DJ sets and a vibrant atmosphere, guests will have some prime views from the terrace of the fireworks on JBR, the Palm Jumeirah and beyond. It starts from 8pm.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32dubai.com