The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, art exhibitions, beach clubs, free fitness classes, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 20

Order in dessert

Dubai’s beloved homegrown mochi ice cream brand, M’OISHI, is kicking off the season with the launch of its newest flavour: Egyptian (Eweis) mango mochi. Bursting with the sweetness and juiciness of Egypt’s finest summer mangoes, this limited-time treat is set to be a summer sensation. Available only until the end of September, the refreshing mango mochi bites are the perfect way to cool down. Order daily on all delivery apps until 5pm.

@moishi.uae

Get some TLC

In need of a post-summer skin detox? The renowned California-born facial clinic, Skin Laundry, has reopened its DIFC branch after a major glow-up. Known for its non-invasive laser facials and award-winning skincare treatments, Skin Laundry’s refreshed space looks just as good as it’ll make you feel.

Skin Laundry, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Daily 9am to 9pm. skinlaundry.ae

See an exhibition

Art fans, for the first time in the UAE, you can explore Andy Warhol’s iconic works at the Foundry in Downtown Dubai from September 20 to October 31, 2024. This exhibition features a range of Warhol’s pieces from 1954 to 1987, including the famous Marilyn Monroe portrait. Weekday tickets are priced at Dhs80, and weekend tickets at Dhs100. All ages are welcome, but note that the Foundry is closed on Sundays.

Andy Warhol The Glam Factory, Foundry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 20 to Oct 31, Mon to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 10pm, closed Sun, ticket prices from Dhs80, Tel: (0)4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

Cheers to the weekend

Happy hour at Boca is a week-long affair, with Dhs38 drinks available at this Spanish hotspot from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, seven days a week. Make a meal of it by ordering a selection of hot and cold tapas from Boca’s new La Taperia concept.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, happy hour daily, 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Saturday, September 21

Join a free fitness class

September feels like the start of a new year, and with it come fresh resolutions. If getting back into fitness is one of yours, check out the newly opened YOFIT Hot Yoga Studios in DIFC. This Saturday’s grand opening promises a high-energy morning filled with sweat, wellness, and exclusive giveaways. From complimentary classes, hot yoga to yogalates, fitness enthusiasts are in for a treat. Make sure to DM them and secure your spot

YOFIT Hot Studios, Gate Avenue, Zone D, Level 1, DIFC. Saturday 9am to 1pm. Tel:(0)58 592 9647. @yofit_difc

Indulge in all-you-can-eat brunch

Foodies, we’ve found your new weekend go-to… 1762 Deli in JLT has launched its All You Can Eat Weekend Brunch for just Dhs69. From 8am to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, enjoy brunch classics like eggs Benedict, shakshuka, Turkish eggs, fresh croissants, pancake stacks, and a What’s On favourite, the smoked salmon bagel. Plus, add unlimited tea and coffee for Dhs15.

1762 Deli – One JLT Building, JLT, Dubai. Sat and Sun, 8am to 4pm. @1762.mena

Learn a new skill

Master the art of flower tablescaping with House of Blooms at a one-off workshop at hidden cafe gem, Secret Garden Ivy, this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. For Dhs350 per person, guests will learn how to select the perfect blooms, floral design techniques, the art of colour coordination and balance, tips to create beautiful arrangements to elevate any occasion, and take home their beautiful creation.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz 4, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (055) 8896982, Book here.

Get a culture fix

Cinema Akil kicks off the season with the highly anticipated Jordanian drama Inshallah A Boy. Directed by Amjad Al Rasheed, this 2023 film tells the story of Nawal, a widow navigating the complexities of keeping her home and her rights after her husband’s sudden passing. Don’t miss the special opening night on Saturday, September 21st, featuring a virtual Q&A with the filmmaker. This Cannes Film Festival winner, which also earned lead actress Mouna Hawa several prestigious awards, will be showing until mid-October.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. screenings start on September 21st, Tel: (04) 223 1139 @cinemaakil

Sunday, September 22

Update your wardrobe

Looking for that perfect swimsuit or cocktail dress? Recently opened at the One & Only Royal Mirage, chic homegrown beachwear shop, Boutique Nomad, offers everything from stylish swimsuits to playful beach toys, catering to all tastes and budgets. Whether you need a mermaid-worthy bikini or a breezy dress for sundowners, you’re sure to find something unique.

Boutique Nomad, One & Only Royal Mirage Arabian Court. Open daily from 10am to 8pm, @boutiquenomads

See a firework display

In celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day, Dubai Parks and Resorts has an exciting array of activities lined up for you and your whole family. Riverland is hosting an incredible firework display, lighting up the sky with the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag – green and white. The show will have two runs – it will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Additionally, if you’re looking for a more eco-friendly way to celebrate, there will also be stunning laser shows with light, sound and colour, to be held at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Sat and Sun, Sep 21 and 22, 9pm, Tel: (800) 2629464, @riverlanddubai

Relax with a beach day

Maison de la Plage is back and better than ever. Set along the stunning West Beach – Palm Jumeirah, this luxurious beach club blends French Riviera style with relaxed coastal vibes. The revamped venue now features a brand-new cocktail menu, live music, and expanded comfort for the ultimate beachside escape. Get ready to soak up the sun, enjoy signature dishes, and relax to the sounds of the resident DJ. Pure bliss.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_

