The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling in some noteworthy changes aimed at enhancing traffic management and ensuring a seamless transportation system for residents and commuters.

Here are 6 major traffic updates coming to Dubai this year:

New Salik toll gates

Two new Salik toll gates will begin operating on Dubai roads in November 2024, taking the total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to 10. The first will be located at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and the second in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Three new bridges

Two new major bridges have been opened by the RTA as part of the Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project. This new move could travel time on the road by up to 70 per cent. The bridges open in the direction of Al Qusais and Jebel Ali. A third and final bridge is also meant to open soon as part of the project to complete it. This bridge will open in October and is aimed at easing traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that one of the city’s busiest raised thoroughfares, Al Maktoum Bridge will operate partial, time-based closures until January 16, 2025. In a post on X.com that has since been removed, the RTA announced that between Mondays and Saturdays the bridge will be closed from 11pm until 5am, and that it will be closed for a full 24 hours each Sunday. The reason for the partial closure has been stated as maintenance works.

Top-up amount of nol cards

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new minimum top-up amount for nol cards at Dubai Metro stations. As of August 17, 2024, commuters visiting the ticking office must top-up their nol cards with a minimum of Dhs50. However, the new minimum amount does not apply if commuters top up their balance online. According to the RTA, the quickest way to top up your nol card is via the nol Pay app, the official RTA website, RTA Dubai app.

Huge new bridge connecting Dubai Harbour

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the construction of a new two-lane bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour. The mega road project, spanning 1500 metres, is capable of carrying 6,000 vehicles per hour and is set to cut traffic congestion and dramatically reduce travel time to the harbour from 12 minutes to three minutes.

Paid parking in Dubai Mall

Salik in cooperation with Emaar Malls announced that parking at Dubai Mall will soon become a paid service. The payment will include a barrier-free system which will be put in place by Salik. It is expected to be rolled out in the third quarter of 2024. The process will be automated and customers will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. The payment will be deducted directly from the customer’s Salik user account – the same way it works when you pass the tolls. The price is yet to be announced, so stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

Images:RTA