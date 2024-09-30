Time to say goodbye…

How we will miss the sticky floors, beer pong tables, karaoke, and amazing deals. Mr Miyagi’s OG branch in Media City has officially closed its doors for good and in truth, we are so sad to see it go. This isn’t the first time that the iconic Dubai venue has closed its doors, back in 2021, it shut for refurbishments. But this time feels a little bit more final.

On the ninth floor of the Media One Hotel, Mr Miygai’s was a notoriously fun place to hang out. Brunches were always packed, and queues were waiting for beer pong and there was one two many tone-deaf people singing on the karaoke machine – but that was part of the charm of Mr Miyagis.

No frills, the Thai-inspired venue was known for being the after-brunch go-to spot, or the place that you could go to without having to be dressed to the nines.

We aren’t entirely sure just yet what is going in its place, but we can promise that as soon as we know, you’ll know.

What else is going on in Media One?

The Lebanese export B018 has also recently shut its doors. Their last event took place on May 4 of this year and their Google page shows that the venue is temporarily closed. Known for being a house hotspot, a night at B018 felt like you’d stepped into an underground world.

There are silver linings because, while we bid farewell to two venues in the building we welcome a brand new Peruvian restaurant and lounge – say hello to Jato, the new restaurant moving into the 43rd floor of Media One.

If you’re after those sticky floors and Thai-inspired vibes, fear not because the Studio One branch is still open for business.

