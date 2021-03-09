The longstanding bar has been a firm Dubai favourite for years…

If you’ve been around in Dubai for a while, chances are you will have found yourself in longstanding Media City bar, Mr. Miyagi’s once or twice before. It’s time to bid farewell, however, as Mr. Miyagi’s has closed its doors.

The Thai-inspired bar was infamous for its cheeky charm, great drinks deals, brunches and out-there performances, but now it’s no more. We’re told that the space is to undergo a refurbishment and will be turned into an entirely new concept.

Whilst we are not sure exactly what that concept will be yet or when it will open, we do know that it will be at least after Ramadan. We’re told that it will be big on entertainment (when allowed) so watch this space.

You’ll find the space up on the 9th floor of the popular work-slash-social hotel Media One in Dubai’s Media City. The hotel is also home to stalwart bar and restaurants Baby Q, Garden on 8, Qwerty and Cafe M.

Media One hotel also plays host to Coco Lounge, a pool that can be found on the 8th floor of the building. It doubles up as both a place to sunbathe and a cool spot for a work-lunch meeting.

If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Mr. Miyagi’s, don’t forget you can still get a slice of the action at Mr. Miyagi’s in Studio One hotel, Studio City.

Images: Social