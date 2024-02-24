26 outdoor restaurants in Dubai to savour the alfresco season this winter

Bookmark this list…

Winter is in full swing, and that means that the best days of the alfresco season are upon us. If you’re looking to make the most of them, how does spending a long, leisurely lunch at a beautiful Dubai restaurant sound? You know the ones – the kind of spots you go to for lunch and end up staying the whole day.

Here, we’ve rounded up 26 beautiful outdoor restaurants in Dubai to visit.

The Beach House

The Beach House is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant that sits adjacent to the pool and facing the beach at Anantara, The Palm. It’s best to grab a spot outside underneath the white, sun-dappled canopy for a true pinch-me moment. The menu is varied, with an array of fresh salads and seafood such as crispy calamari, ‘from the stone’ pizzas, hearty mains and pastas. This beautiful terrace really is the perfect spot to share a chilled bottle of wine, carafe of sangria or sip on signature cocktails, with summery DJ tracks making for the ultimate vacation vibe.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, pool pass is Dhs270 on weekdays with Dhs170 credit, Dhs270 weekends no credit. The Beach House open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @thebeachhousedubai

Brunch & Cake by the Lake

Popular Barcelona-born Brunch & Cake has opened a number of successful venues in Dubai – the latest being Brunch & Cake by the Lake. Found at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, you can tuck into dishes that are as Instagrammable as they are tasty. From eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast, açaí bowls adorned with fruit, beautifully decorated cakes and cool drinks, there’s something for everyone.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, Mon to Thurs, 8am to 11pm, Fri to Sun, 8am to 12am. @brunchandcakeuae

Boardwalk

A Dubai institution for more than 25 years, few places have the rustic appeal of Boardwalk. Sitting pretty on the edge of Dubai Creek, this beloved venue boasts a terrace with some wonderful sea views. A family-friendly address that encapsulates all the beauty of this more traditional part of town, fresh seafood is the star of the show here, with fresh crudo, grilled meat and a dedicated section of lobster cooked half a dozen ways.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 11.30am to 12am weekends. Tel: (04) 205 4647. dubaigolf.com

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. This chic, come-as-you-are concept comes from Tashas Group, and is ideal for those looking to relish in a leisurely beachside breakfast, lunch or dinner with impeccable food and drinks. The classic menu honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, enjoy classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Weekdays, 12pm to 12am, Weekends, 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Byron Bathers

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, this new concept promises to be an all-occasions spot, inviting diners to a trio of concepts. There’s the main restaurant and terrace, Byron’s Bar & Bistro; the all-alfresco Ulu’s Oyster bar; and Tigerlily’s Beach, where you’ll find loungers, deck chairs and even a play area for the little ones. Inside, decor is light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe. Outdoors, there’s a tropical garden feel, with a whitewashed beer garden style set-up, as well as terrace tables sat neatly under the shade of Byron’s many Santorini-style umbrellas.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 9am to 11pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

The Duck Hook

Looking for a family-friendly chill-out spot? If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar, a casual outdoor terrace, and picnic tables on the lawn. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323232. @theduckhookdubai

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find healthy-eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes and child-friendly activities.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 886 6223. thefarmdubai.ae

Flamingo Room by tashas

One of Dubai’s most popular restaurants for its flawless food and stunning interiors has an outdoor shaded terrace sitting over the turtles in Jumeirah al Naseem. This picture-perfect spot boasts a menu of just-as-flawless dishes including the famous Calamari Mozambique, lobster pasta, and the new “Sunday Roast” which consists of ribeye steak, exotic mushrooms, broccoli with mustard crème, and boulangère potatoes.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am daily. Tel:(0)4 244 7278. flamingoroombytashas.com

French Riviera Beach

French Riviera Beach is an extension of already-successful restaurant, French Riviera. The gorgeous terrace sits right out on the beach, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu. The sun-dappled terrace the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. Indulge in a selection of hot and cold starters including poulpe de Mediterranée (thinly sliced octopus served with a black olive tapenade and mashed potato), pizzetta truffle with crème fraiche and oignon façon tatin, and more.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 8am to 11am, Mon to Fri 1pm to 10pm, Sat to Sun, 12.30pm to 10pm, Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Gallery 7/40

A vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa, Gallery 7/40 showcases eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine. The venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)58 550 0740, gallery740.com

Horse & Hound

For those who like to socialise alfresco, there’s an amazing pub beer garden with faux grass at the Horse & Hound which leads straight out onto the polo field at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. High tables as well as pub benches and bean bags are dotted around with twinkling fairy lights strung up above. The a la carte menu is full of easy-eating and perfect-for-sharing dishes such as buffalo chicken wings, jalapeño cheese balls and salt and pepper squid. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, open 12pm to 2am daily, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 435 442o. habtoorpoloresort.com

Koko Bay

For boho chic beach vibes, head to Koko Bay which can be found on the popular West Beach strip. With pretty parasols, cool rattan furniture out on the sand and colourful cocktails, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re in Bali somewhere. The menu is Asian inspired, and we recommend ordering lots of small plates to share between you such as the pulled duck lettuce cups, lava prawns, dim sum and maki rolls. Make sure to stick around for sunset, when the beach torches are lit, and the venue transcends from day to night.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 10 am to 12am, Fri and Sat, 10am to 2am, Sun, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 572 3444. kokobay.co

Lakeview

Not only will you be treated to gorgeous golf course views from the terrace or restaurant at Lakeview, but you’ll also be able to cast your eye across the water of Dubai Creek. Visit Lakeview for a delicious breakfast or lunch, or catch up on all of the latest sport on one of the ten TV screens dotted around the venue. From ingredient-packed sandwiches to international cuisine, there’s something for everyone to dig into.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 6.30am to 1.30am daily. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Nuska

Social, open-fire cooking for you and your mates to enjoy while you enjoy sips a sundowner with the most picturesque views awaits at Nuska. It’s got a pretty boho feel, with tables across the terrace that spills down to a more relaxed lounge on the beach. It’s a stunning spot that’s fast become one of Dubai’s most popular beachfront restaurants thanks to its daily rose lunch teal. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views.

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily midday to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

Phileas Fogg’s

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in, and there’s a brilliant happy hour and often a live singer performing. This place serves food all day, from breakfast right through to dinner. On the a la carte menu there are plenty of British classics such as fish and chips, bangers and mash and burgers, as well as lighter options such as salads and a varied vegan menu too.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 8am to 1.30am, Fri and Sat, 8am to 2.30am, Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Piatti by the Beach

A chic addition to Dubai’s glorious outdoor restaurant scene is Piatti by the Beach. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Rockfish

In the mood for seafood with fabulous, up-close views of the Burj Al Arab? Look no further than Rockfish, which you’ll find at Jumeirah Al Naseem. There’s plenty on the menu, but we recommend going for the ‘Rockfish Tasting Menu’ (Dhs450) to make the most of the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as tuna tartare, ricotta cheese tortelli, lobster risotto and line-caught seabass, and a tiramisu to round things off on a sweet note.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Sat, 1pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @rockfishdubai

SAN Beach

Aesthetically, SAN Beach has to be one of the most beautiful beach clubs in Dubai with its curvaceous lines, natural palette and tactile textures of marble, wood and slate. There’s both an indoor restaurant and two levels of beach: the first comes with tables surrounded by plenty of greenery, a pool bar and a DJ booth, while the second is filled with loungers leading to the sea. While this is a popular spot for beach days soaking up the sun on the Maldives-imported sand, a dining experience is a must-try at this gorgeous beach address. Quality Mediterranean fare is mastered up from an impressive open kitchen, where plates like tempura prawns, beautiful sushi rolls and fresh crudo all come perfectly presented.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm Best Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to 12am weekdays, 9am to 1am weekends. Tel: (0)4 458 0499, sanbeachdubai.com

SEVA Table

This vegan, Bali-esque restaurant, hidden in the heart of Jumeirah, is perfect for those wanting a healthy wholesome lunch. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, reconnect with nature, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just daydream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away. You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Summersalt

A stylish beachside escape at Jumeirah Al Naseem is Summersalt, flanked by the sugary sandy beach. While many flock here to enjoy a beach day, lunch or dinner in the restaurant shouldn’t be missed, where you can dine on a menu of fine Peruvian Japanese flavours and dishes such as seaweed salad, mushroom and tofu hotpot and a cheesecake brulée.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 9am to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-summersalt

Shimmers

A stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 1am daily. Tel: (800) 323232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

Surf Club

Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. Out on the sand, there’s ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. There is a big focus on seafood, with a raw and sushi counter serving up the freshest catches. Or, you can choose your favourite fish from the counter and have it cooked to your liking on a charcoal grill.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0) 4 589 5444, @surfclubdubai

Tagomago

Replacing beloved Il Faro on the Palm, from Rikas Hospitality, the brains behind Twiggy, Kyma and Mimi Kakushi comes Tagomago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel. An ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos, guests can enjoy tan-topping on the sandy shores, graze on a Mediterranean menu masterminded by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet, and take a dip in the sparkling sea. Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tagomago is here to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Tamoka

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand. Dishes include crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns. Oh, and you’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of Ain Dubai, as Tamoka sits right opposite it on JBR.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, lunch 12pm to 5pm, sunset 5pm to 7pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, bar 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale. Twiggy serves delicate, immaculately presented plates of Mediterranean gastronomy such as Wagyu beef carpaccio; king crab leg with aioli and lime; foie gras terrine; seafood platters; caviar; spicy beef tartare; veal Milanese; parmesan gnocchi; and braised leek and black truffle risotto.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, cabanas start from Dhs1,500 on weekdays and Dhs2,000 on weekends. Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

Ula

At the very top of Palm West Beach is oh-so-pretty Ula. With its boho beach chic aesthetic: think lots of wood, macrame and hanging plants, it gives that instant on-holiday feel. The restaurant and bar is huge, with a duo of terraces to enjoy seaside views while dining on the extensive Mediterranean menu. Go for breakfast and stay into lunch, or enjoy an afternoon meal that spills into sundowners.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Tours 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Images: Social/provided