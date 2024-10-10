From Halloween-themed brunches to fancy dress fun runs…

Looking for fun and spooky ways to celebrate Halloween with the family in Dubai? Whether you’re searching for trick-or-treating staycations, themed brunches, or outdoor activities, here’s our guide to the best Halloween events in Dubai:

SEE ALSO: Where to get the spookiest Halloween costumes in Dubai

Twiggy Family

For a family-friendly event that makes the most of Dubai’s gorgeous weather, head to the chic Twiggy Family beach club at Park Hyatt Dubai. On October 26 and 27, enjoy a weekend packed with fun—complimentary Halloween sweets, spooky cookie-making sessions, and creative face painting to transform the little ones into their favourite Halloween characters.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Daily, 9am to sunset. Weekends, Dhs125 for children and Dhs250 for adults. Children under five years old go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. @twiggyfamilydxb

Halloween fun run in City Walk

Run wild this Halloween with City Walk’s spooky fun run, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, on Saturday, November 2 from 6.30pm. With two thrilling routes—2.5km and 5km—this event promises haunting sights, eerie sounds, and ghoulish fun for all ages and fitness levels. Don your best costume, run through a spine-chilling atmosphere, and compete for Dhs11,000 in TICKIT points, plus prizes like luxury hotel stays and escape games. Even if you’re not the fastest, every runner takes home a medal and exclusive discounts on food and drinks.

City Walk Halloween Run, City Walk Dubai, Saturday, November 2, 6.20pm. Dhs55 per person, children under 12 join free. Register at citywalk.ae

Wavehouse

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience at family-friendly entertainment bar, Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, this Halloween, with themed decorations, cocktails, and a live band every night from 7pm to 10pm. From Friday, October 25 to Sunday, November 3, don your best costume for a chance to win exciting prizes including a Dhs500 voucher for Wavehouse or En Fuego, an entry voucher for four to Aquaventure World, plus bowling and arcade credit. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 5, so bring your Halloween A-game.

Wavehouse Halloween, Atlantis The Palm, October 25 to November 3. Open from 12pm to 1am. All ages welcome. @wavehousedubai

Loco Bear

Loco Bear is dialing up the Halloween fun with a week-long spooky celebration from October 28 to November 3. Those who show up in fun costumes and spend Dhs300 or more on games will unlock an extra 25 per cent bonus credit, making the Halloween thrills even bigger. Plus, survive the Zombie Apocalypse in thrilling, zombie-themed laser tag missions on November 2 and 3, where survivors will battle through hordes of the undead for an hour of heart-pounding excitement. All ages are welcome to join the fun, whether you’re a ghost, ghoul, superhero, or villain, so get ready to conquer the epic indoor theme park’s activities in Halloween style.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, October 28 to November 3, @goloco.dxb

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

For the ultimate Halloween getaway, families can book a staycation at Centara Mirage Beach Resort from October 29 to 31. Start your mornings with creative crafting sessions at Camp Safari, followed by fun aqua fitness and lively Spooky Kids Disco in the evenings. End the night with a spooky beach movie screening of Hotel Transylvania or The Addams Family. To top it off, enjoy thrilling live performances like the Hula Hoop Show and a Fire Show.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, October 29 to 31. All-inclusive stays from Dhs1,280. Tel:(0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

Motiongate

Join the Halloween festivities at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, until October 31st. Families are invited to dress up and enjoy spooky activities, including meet-and-greets, storytelling sessions, and live performances. Head to Smurfs Village for Halloween dance parties and interactive storytime sessions with Brainy Smurf. At Hotel Transylvania Mania, enjoy a fang-tastic live show featuring Drac, Mavis, and Johnny, followed by a candy grab. Over at Studio Central, watch witches and scarecrows dance during Hollywood Spooky Stars and Scarecrow Groove for guaranteed giggles. For the brave, Fright Nights offers chilling experiences like the SAW-themed maze and the Curse of the Moon Maze, along with the Fright Nights Parade and The Vampire Circus for an unforgettable Halloween experience.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai Parks and Resorts, Until October 31. Tel: (800) 262 9464 dubaiparksandresorts.com

Mowsem brunch

Prepare for a spellbinding experience with Mowsem’s Halloween-themed Imagination Brunch, happening on Sunday, October 27 and Sunday, November 3 from 1pm to 4.30pm. Gather the family and dive into a world of wizards, mystical creatures, and thrilling activities. Enjoy an international buffet alongside enchanting entertainment, from singing princesses to dancing wizards. Children can get creative with spooky arts and crafts, glittery face painting, and a magic potion show, so there’s fun for the whole wizard family. Mowsem Halloween Imagination Brunch, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, October 27 and November 3. Dhs299 (soft), Dhs399 (house), Dhs499 (Sparkling). Children aged 6 to 11, Dhs100. Tel:(0) 4 230 0073. @hiltondubai

Legoland Dubai

Dive into a Halloween wonderland at Legoland Dubai. From October 12 to November 3, the park will be packed with Halloween festivities including the ‘brick or treat’ trail where little ones can collect sweets and other treats; live entertainment; best dressed competitions; monster dance parties and more. For the ultimate Halloween adventure, there’s the monster staycation package where families can stay overnight in a Halloween-themed room with exclusive themed goodies, including a Lord Vampyre’s Monster Party bag, refillable drinks bottle, Halloween witch Lego box set, a personalized letter from Lord Vampyre, and daily workshops.

legoland.com/dubai

Bubbalicious brunch

The Westin’s iconic Bubbalicious brunch is kicking off the season with a Halloween edition that’s fun for the whole family. Guests can immerse themselves in an atmosphere of thrills and chills as they enjoy creative Halloween-inspired dishes. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations.

Bubbalicious Halloween Edition, The Westin, Saturday, October 26.1pm to 4pm Dhs795 (Premium access), Dhs680 (Champagne), Dhs585 (Sparkling), Dhs475 (soft), Dhs300 (Kids 6-12 years old). Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Images: Provided/Social