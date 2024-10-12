Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live concerts, beach workouts, foodie pop-ups, workshops, pool days, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 11

Embrace la dolce vita

DIFC’s chic Italian spot, The Artisan, is turning up the charm with live music every weekend. Every Friday and Saturday, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, the award-winning Polina Sandan will grace the venue with her captivating vocals and piano performances, adding a sophisticated touch to The Artisan’s already exquisite atmosphere.

The Artisan, The Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai. Fri-Sat, 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 338 8133. @theartisandubai

Roll in the dough

Bonbon Café Angelo Musa at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, is hosting an exclusive pastry masterclass this Friday from 3pm to 5pm. Join expert pastry chef Ankit Bhardwaj as he guides guests through the art of making traditional teatime pastries, including classic scones and a hazelnut and orange blossom loaf cake. With only six seats available, this intimate experience priced at Dhs1,000 is perfect for pastry lovers looking to hone their skills under one of Dubai’s top chefs.

sevenrooms.com

Grab the girls

WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm is kicking off the season in style this Friday with an all-day poolside party. From 12pm to 4pm, enjoy unlimited drinks, delicious bites, and electrifying beats by DJ Kenza Kayati and others, followed by sunset vibes and live performances until 9pm. Early bird deals for ladies start at Dhs199, with packages available throughout the day for the ultimate alfresco fun.

WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm, Friday, October 11, 12pm to 4pm. From Dhs199. @wetdeckdubai

Feed your soul

Tania’s new licensed Dubai Hills spot is hosting Revive and Thrive workshop day this weekend, and it’s free admission. On Friday, from 12pm to 10pm, join activities such as Crunch Moms for business networking from 12pm to 2pm, and attend the Keyani Wellness session on “Endurance in a Time of Grief” with Dr. Melanie Gordon. Get creative with the bag chain workshop from 3pm to 6pm, followed by the Tufting Time rug-making workshop. In the evening, explore wellness with “Unlock Autoimmune Healing” from 7pm to 10pm, and don’t miss the exciting board games night with Alicia (@awkwardmvmtgirl), featuring board games and trivia challenges from 7pm to 10pm.

Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3, Dubai, Tel:(04) 282 4606. @taniasteahouse

Saturday, October 12

Visit one of Dubai’s outdoor markets

Ripe Market returns to Dubai’s Police Academy Park this Saturday.mThere’s an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artworks, food trucks, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, zipline, skate park, petting zoo, and more. The market takes place on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of Dhs5.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 12 until May 2025. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Get F1 ready

Get ready for a high-octane dining experience at CÉ LA VI Dubai with the Speed of Sound Brunch, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Taking place on Saturday, from 12:30pm to 4pm, indulge in a themed five-course menu including black truffle ‘sushi rice’ Race-sotto and the juicy Grand Prix striploin. Plus test your racing skills on a Red Bull Racing simulator and stand a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Paddock Walk experience during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Packages start at Dhs390, with premium options including Veuve Clicquot bubbles.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Level 54, Speed of Sound Brunch in partnership with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, October 12, 12.30pm to 4pm. Prices start at Dhs390 for the set menu with soft beverages. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Fun under the sun

Beach lovers, this is the collab we didn’t know we needed: Palm West Beach’s Miami-inspired beach club, The 305, is teaming up with the legendary Stanley Cup for a fun pool day package this month. From October 11 to November 10, you can sip from your own Stanley Cup (big enough to hold a whole bottle of wine) while lounging by the pool or beach. Priced at Dhs495 per person, the package includes pool and beach access, a bottle of rosé, pizza, and your very own Stanley Cup.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to sunset (beach) and until midnight (restaurant). @305dubai

Sunday, October 13

Stretch it out on the beach

It’s back! Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 8am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand at homegrown beach club Sole Mio. The class is priced at just Dhs60 inclusive of a welcome drink, which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove microplastics from the seashore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses.

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 9am to 10am. Dhs60 for yoga class or Dhs120 for beach day and yoga. Children also welcome. solemio.ae/yoga

Shop new workout gear

The right pair of trainers is essential to a good workout. And now, fitness enthusiasts can shop HOKA’s world-renowned trainers at its first-ever store in Dubai at City Centre Mirdif. Known for its ultra-comfy cushioning and cutting-edge designs, the performance footwear brand has something for everyone – from daily runners to those training for races. Expect to find their latest styles, including the Skyward X and Cielo X 1, along with a range of apparel and accessories.

hoka.com

Rock out to Kasabian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Legendary British band Kasabian is set to rock the Coca-Cola Arena stage on Sunday, October 13. Be prepared to immerse yourself in Kasabian’s electrifying stage presence and get ready to belt out their chart-topping hits including Fire, LSF, and You’re In Love With a Psycho.

Kasbian, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Oct 13, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Enjoy a wholesome family lunch

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious Sunday family brunch offers several carvery options, plus whole suckling pig, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, and a range of drinks carts serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis. There’s plenty of entertainment for all the family, too.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs680 champagne, Dhs300 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Images: Social/Provided