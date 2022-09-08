Unlimited bubbly, carvery roast, kids entertainment, immaculate service, and desserts – lots of them!

It’s perhaps a testament to Mina’s Kitchen at The Westin Dubai that – despite this Sunday brunch being the first of its kind – we know just from hearing the word ‘Bubbalicious’, that it’s something to be experienced.

Bubbalicious has become a household name in Dubai with a reputation of being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. But perhaps the reason we’re drawn to such places – beyond the food or the popularity – is because they evoke memories.

We arrive at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Resort with high expectations and empty stomachs for the inaugural seating of The Roast by Bubbalicious. Right from the entrance of the hotel, we are in awe. We’re greeted with a delicious signature cocktail on arrival and then, it hits us: the smell of a roast dinner transporting us back to our childhood. We are so busy admiring our decorated-to-perfection table centrepieces with pink roses that we don’t realise how quickly the restaurant is filling around us. There isn’t an empty table in sight. Or an empty champagne flute.

The ambience? Authentic and buzzing. The crowd? A good variety, but mainly families.

The food…

We walk around the buffet a fair few times, taking it all in, before we commit to picking up a plate. For starters, the chef prepared delicious cuts of smoked salmon and smoked tuna. We also shared a plate of ‘pickies’ so we could try a little bit of everything without filling up too much, including prawn cocktail, oysters, scotch egg, fresh bread, hummus, and cheese – oh the cheese.

Next up: the roast. Although, there are plenty of other options including a British ‘balti’ and fish’n’chips. But it’s Sunday and what is a Sunday without a roast?

Carved to order: lamb, chicken, suckling pig, beef, or cauliflower steak with all the trimmings. The roast potatoes were cooked to perfection, crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside; the cauliflower leek cheese was a highlight and tasted even better drenched with red wine gravy; the Yorkshire puddings were huge but a little overdone; and there was a great selection of veg, from roasted carrots to red cabbage (which went amazingly well with the lamb and mint sauce).

The dessert stations were probably the most aesthetically-pleasing of all. I couldn’t remove my eyes from the macaroon tower, or the donuts oozing with jam, or the banoffee pie.

For the little ones…

As well as the feel-good live music duo, there’s plenty here to keep children entertained throughout the afternoon.

The kids corner featured a clown making balloons, a slime corner, an arts and crafts table, and face-painting. The kids even had their own little treats corner with chocolate fondue and a popcorn machine.

During our main course, a children’s entertainer/magician made his way round the restaurant to perform his lively juggling show.

The verdict…

The food blew us away, the atmosphere was euphoric, and the staff were incredible. If you’re looking for a family-friendly brunch that is genuinely special for every member of the family, then look no further. See you at the macaroon tower?

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sundays, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs595 free-flowing English bubbly, Dhs450 house, Dhs350 soft, Dhs200 kids aged 6 to 12, free for kids 5 and under. Tel:(0)4 511 7373. marriott.com/ @minaskitchen

