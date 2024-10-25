Pakistan’s very best will take over the Coca-Cola Arena stage…

South Asian represent – Coca-Cola Arena is bringing the very best of desi artists onto the Dubai stage this December, with an exciting lineup of artists from the alternative/underground/indie music scene in Pakistan.

Taking place on December 8, this Coke Studio special will bring together some of the biggest participants of the hit series, including Kaifi Khalil, Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem, Kaavish, Umair Butt, Gharwi Group and many more exciting artists.

If you’re a lover of good Asian music, you can’t miss this musical extravaganza with each of the artists bringing their signature sound to create a melodic extravaganza. If you don’t know about Coke Studio already, it’s one of the most popular musical platforms in the country, and a hit series on YouTube and Spotify.

Coke Studio picks and chooses the best, most legendary musicians from across the country and puts them in a room to build beautiful, elaborate compositions, some new, some inspired by existing and some classic folk music.

Get your tickets to the concert at the Coca-Cola Arena website, starting from Dhs199. Remember, any patron, below 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult/parent aged 18 or over.

Coke Studio, Coca-Cola Arena, Dec 8, 2024, tickets start at Dhs199, @cocacolarena