Returning for a second time, Project 174 is back to the P7 Arena, Media One, this November. Mark your calendars for Saturday November 16, 2024, for this is the biggest drum and bass event the UAE has ever seen. Headlining this year’s lineup is none other than Goldie, the iconic godfather of drum and bass.

The English music producer and DJ is known for his pioneering role as a musician in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass and breakbeat hardcore scenes and will be taking to the deck to bring his A-game, but not before the ultimate pre-party takeover from 8pm to 10pm, hosted by Emirates DNB presents Bassworx x Signal x Unity, Dubai’s top DnB crews and soundtracked by Woodle, Cruz & Slater.

Along with these electrifying openers, legendary DJ Goldie is all set to deliver a pulsating, high-octane performance for the party goers, old fans and new ones from 10pm to 3am. With a career spanning decades, he’s ready to reignite Dubai’s DnB scene, a relatively underground and underrated genre in these parts.

The night will also see the return of top-tier, local Project 174 resident DJs Motion & Adam Yeomans joined by Kira and Finlay LeFox, ensuring the bass keeps pumping all night. So, if techno doesn’t cut it and rap just isn’t enough on a night out, this where you need to be.

Tickets are now available to purchase at Platinumlist.net and Virgin Megastore Tickets from Dhs165. They are in limited availability though, so make sure you cop yours soon. There are also some pre-party deals, with Dhs35 per house beverage and Dhs99 for a 3 beverage package.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat, Nov 16, 2024, tickets from Dhs165, @projecteventsdxb

